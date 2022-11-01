Final football standings of regular season
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 8 1 231 124
North Point 6 3 229 92
St. Charles 6 3 242 158
Leonardtown 5 4 188 107
Huntingtown 5 4 115 122
Chopticon 4 5 167 194
Great Mills 3 6 150 222
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Calvert 7 2 312 91
Patuxent 7 2 303 138
Lackey 5 4 207 112
McDonough 3 6 104 294
Westlake 2 7 82 264
Thomas Stone 1 8 109 305
La Plata 0 9 103 303
Last week's results
Chopticon 26, McDonough 6
Leonardtown 27, Thomas Stone 14
Huntingtown 21, Westlake 12
Northern 28, Lackey 0
St. Charles 26, La Plata 12
Calvert 34, Great Mills 0
St. Mary's Ryken 53, Ireton 0
Schedule, Friday, Nov. 4
Region playoff opening round
South River at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Northeast, 6 p.m.
Chopticon at Severna Park, 7 p.m.
Great Mills at North Point, 7 p.m.
McDonough at Gwynn Park, 7 p.m.
Oxon Hill at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Friendly at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Southern-AA at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
Crossland at Calvert, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5
La Plata at Douglass, 2 p.m.
Note: Northern has a first round bye
