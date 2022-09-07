SMAC football standings
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
St. Charles 1 0 41 0
Leonardtown 1 0 40 0
Great Mills 1 0 34 0
Northern 1 0 20 13
Huntingtown 1 0 13 12
North Point 0 1 18 20
Chopticon 0 1 2 14
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Lackey 1 0 14 2
Calvert 0 1 12 13
Patuxent 0 1 13 20
Thomas Stone 0 1 7 28
La Plata 0 1 0 34
Westlake 0 1 0 41
McDonough 0 1 0 40
Last week's results
Northern 20, Patuxent 13
Huntingtown 13, Calvert 12
Gwynn Park 28, Thomas Stone 7
Lackey 14, Chopticon 2
St. Charles 41, Westlake 0
Wise 20, North Point 18
Leonardtown 40, McDonough 0
St. Mary's Ryken 31, McNamara 16
Football schedule
Friday, Sept. 9
Northern at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Huntingtown at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
North Point at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Calvert at La Plata, 7 p.m.
Patuxent at Lackey, 7 p.m.
Westlake vs. McDonough at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Rock Creek Academy at St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.
