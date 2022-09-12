Football standings/schedule
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
St. Charles 2 0 81 7
Northern 2 0 61 13
Great Mills 2 0 48 8
Leonardtown 2 0 47 0
Huntingtown 1 1 12 19
North Point 0 2 26 34
Chopticon 0 2 2 55
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF. PA
Calvert 1 1 69 15
Patuxent 1 1 26 27
Lackey 1 1 21 15
McDonough 1 1 20 58
Westlake 0 2 18 61
Thomas Stone 0 2 14 68
La Plata 0 2 13 89
Last week's results
Northern 41, Chopticon 0
Patuxent 13, Lackey 7
Great Mills 14, North Point 8
St. Charles 40, Thomas Stone 7
McDonough 20, Westlake 18
Leonardtown 7, Huntingtown 0
Calvert 55, La Plata 13
Rock Creek 26, St. Mary's Ryken 21
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 16
McDonough at Calvert, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
Great Mills at Northern, 7 p.m.
La Plata at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Lackey at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
North Point at Westlake, 7 p.m.
