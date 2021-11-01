Sorry, an error occurred.
Final regular season football standings
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Huntingtown 8 1 231 86
Northern 8 1 309 58
Great Mills 6 3 138 147
North Point 5 3 205 139
St. Charles 5 3 224 141
Leonardtown 5 4 128 133
Chopticon 2 7 89 180
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Lackey 7 2 201 101
Calvert 5 4 211 204
La Plata 4 5 142 216
Patuxent 3 6 187 224
Westlake 3 6 116 230
McDonough 1 8 76 270
Thomas Stone 0 9 121 265
Playoff schedule
Friday, Nov. 5
South River at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Oxon Hill at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
Chopticon at Arundel, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at North Point, 7 p.m.
La Plata at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Westlake at Potomac, 7 p.m.
Friendly at Lackey, 7 p.m.
McDonough at Calvert, 7 p.m.
Southern at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Thomas Stone at Douglass, 1 p.m.
Last week's results
Huntingtown 37, Westlake 0
Northern 35, Lackey 0
St. Charles 53, La Plata 24
Leonardtown 44, Thomas Stone 21
Chopticon 31, McDonough 0
North Point 50, Patuxent 10
Great Mills 30, Calvert 0
St. Mary's Ryken 49, Bishop Ireton 13
