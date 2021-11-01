Final regular season football standings

Chesapeake Division

Team                      W      L        PF     PA

Huntingtown            8       1      231    86

Northern                 8        1     309     58

Great Mills               6       3      138   147

North Point              5       3      205   139

St. Charles              5       3       224   141

Leonardtown           5       4       128    133

Chopticon               2       7         89     180

Potomac Division

Team                      W       L       PF      PA

Lackey                    7        2      201   101

Calvert                    5        4      211   204

La Plata                   4        5      142   216

Patuxent                  3        6      187   224

Westlake                  3        6      116   230

McDonough              1        8       76    270

Thomas Stone          0        9      121    265

Playoff schedule

Friday, Nov. 5

South River at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

Oxon Hill at St. Charles, 7 p.m.

Chopticon at Arundel, 7 p.m.

Leonardtown at North Point, 7 p.m.

La Plata at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Westlake at Potomac, 7 p.m.

Friendly at Lackey, 7 p.m.

McDonough at Calvert, 7 p.m.

Southern at Patuxent, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Thomas Stone at Douglass, 1 p.m.

Last week's results

Huntingtown 37, Westlake 0

Northern 35, Lackey 0

St. Charles 53, La Plata 24

Leonardtown 44, Thomas Stone 21

Chopticon 31, McDonough 0

North Point 50, Patuxent 10

Great Mills 30, Calvert 0

St. Mary's Ryken 49, Bishop Ireton 13