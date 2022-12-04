Maryland high school football state championships
All six games were played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
4A state Final
Quince Orchard 32, Flowers 7
4A/3A state final
NORTH POINT 31, Arundel 14
3A state final
Damascus 21, Oakdale 14
2A state final
Milford Mill 25, Kent Island 16
2A/1A state final
Dunbar 22, PATUXENT 13
1A state final
Fort Hill 16, Mountain Ridge 14
Note — SMAC teams in CAPS
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
