Not only did nine different Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams record opening round playoff victories last week to earn a spot in this weekend's contests, but four of them enabled their respective coaches to earn their first playoff win as a head coach.
Chopticon, a 19-13 winner at Severna Park last Friday, gave coach Duane Atherton his first playoff victory as a head coach and also that evening North Point coach Bill Condo, Leonardtown's Justin Cunningham and McDonough's Brock Virts also attained their first playoff victories as head coaches. At least one of them is guaranteed a second win this weekend since Chopticon travels to North Point this Friday following the Eagles' 35-0 victory over Great Mills.
Leonardtown, which toppled South River of Anne Arundel County 28-9 last Friday in the Raiders' first playoff home game in the program's history, provided Cunningham with his first playoff win as a head coach. Leonardtown will seek its second straight playoff victory this Friday when the Raiders travel to Arundel to face the top seed in the 4A/3A South Region playoffs.
McDonough, which already owns a pair of state titles, gave head coach Brock Virts his first playoff victory when the Rams edged Gwynn Park of Prince George's County 21-20 last Friday night. McDonough senior kicker Liam Pierce connected on a 45-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Rams past the host Yellow Jackets and send the Pomfret school to the second round contest at Patuxent, a handy 48-10 winner of Southern of Anne Arundel County last Friday.