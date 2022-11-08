Not only did nine different Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams record opening round playoff victories last week to earn a spot in this weekend's contests, but four of them enabled their respective coaches to earn their first playoff win as a head coach.

Chopticon, a 19-13 winner at Severna Park last Friday, gave coach Duane Atherton his first playoff victory as a head coach and also that evening North Point coach Bill Condo, Leonardtown's Justin Cunningham and McDonough's Brock Virts also attained their first playoff victories as head coaches. At least one of them is guaranteed a second win this weekend since Chopticon travels to North Point this Friday following the Eagles' 35-0 victory over Great Mills.

