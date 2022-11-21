Following last weekend’s various state playoff quarterfinals in which five teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference kicked off against a quintet of non-conference foes, four of them earned a berth in this weekend’s state semifinals with a trip to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium at stake.

Last Friday night in the 2A/1A state quarterfinals, Calvert and Patuxent both prevailed at home in comfortable fashion and both the Cavaliers and Panthers advanced to this weekend’s state semifinals, although not against one another. Calvert, which trounced Largo 47-6, will travel to Dunbar to face the defending 2A/1A state champions while Patuxent, a 33-24 winner over Williamsport, will host Harford Tech, which upset South Carroll.


