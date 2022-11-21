Following last weekend’s various state playoff quarterfinals in which five teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference kicked off against a quintet of non-conference foes, four of them earned a berth in this weekend’s state semifinals with a trip to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium at stake.
Last Friday night in the 2A/1A state quarterfinals, Calvert and Patuxent both prevailed at home in comfortable fashion and both the Cavaliers and Panthers advanced to this weekend’s state semifinals, although not against one another. Calvert, which trounced Largo 47-6, will travel to Dunbar to face the defending 2A/1A state champions while Patuxent, a 33-24 winner over Williamsport, will host Harford Tech, which upset South Carroll.
Although the prospects for such a meeting at modest at best, Calvert and Patuxent could face one another in the 2A/1A state championship game at Navy the first weekend in December. Calvert won the regular season meeting between the two squads 28-14 to earn the SMAC Chesapeake Division crown, but the Panthers earned the higher seed in the state playoffs thanks to a 23-15 victory over North Point.
Also on Friday night, North Point continued its bid for the 4A/3A state title when the Eagles blanked Sherwood 31-0. After losing a pair of close games to start the season, North Point has now nine of its last 10 games and this Friday the Eagles will travel to Urbana in Frederick County to face a Hawks’ team that topped Perry Hall 30-6 last weekend in the state quarterfinals.
North Point is not the only Charles County squad still standing and the Eagles will not be the only SMAC squad heading to Frederick County this weekend either. St. Charles, which upended previously undefeated Atholton 22-6 last Friday night, is heading west to face Oakdale, which blanked Hereford 21-0 last weekend. This will mark the Spartans’ third consecutive road playoff game.
While four SMAC teams prevailed in state quarterfinals last weekend to advance to this week’s semifinal round, Huntingtown saw its season come to an end last week. The Hurricanes ventured across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last Friday night and were upended by Kent Island 34-11 on a night when the Buccaneers rushed for 417 yards on 59 attempts.