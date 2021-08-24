Players from the 14U Fury Cundiff gather in front of home plate after the team captured the 16U WFC World Series Championships Aug. 7-8. Pictutred, from left, in front row are Kayla Rippel, Kimmya Sims, Emily Milam, Ellie Ford and Ella Gensemer, and standing are Kineta Bradley, Emily Dove, Morgan Cranford, Alyssa Blaney, Saryn Cundiff and Laurel Tjiputra.
Members of the Calvert Fury 14-under softball team gather behind home plate after capturing the 14U Independence College Showcase title in Hagerstown July 10-11. Pictured, from left, are front row Alyssa Simms, Kimmya Simms, Kat Brabson and Bre Cornio, and standing Kelsie Bandelow, Keagan Cooper, Jordyn Greever, Caitlin Morey, Hayley Corcoran, Emily Davis and Bailey Marshall.
Submitted photo
Comprised of numerous athletes who will soon make their presence known at various high schools in Calvert County, a pair of Calvert Fury 14-under softball teams enjoyed a banner summer that saw them combine for over 120 wins and 13 tournament titles.
The 14U A Northern Calvert Fury Cundiff team went 70-12-2, which included seven tournament titles, and was capped by an 18-0-1 run over two weeks in which they won the 14U Softball Nation National Championship in Richmond, Va., the 14U Top Gun World Series Championship in Rocky Mount, N.C., and the 16U World Fast-pitch Connection World Series title in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Not to be outdone, the 14U A Northern Calvert Fury Greever team went 53-12-1, which included six tournament titles, two of which came in 16U tournaments. In the USSSA 14U nationals in Salisbury, the Fury Greever squad finished third among 27 teams. They had previously won the 16U Mid-Summer Challenge in Glen Burnie by outscoring their opponents 40-7.
"Both of our 14-U teams were very good all summer," said Fury coach John Greever. "Both my team and the one coached by Jeremy Cundiff played in a lot of local and national tournaments and between the two of us were won 13 tournaments. Jeremy's team ended the summer by winning the World Series down in Myrtle Beach. They had a fantastic summer and now all the girls will be playing 16-U next season."
In the July 10-11 USA Softball Independence College Showcase in Hagerstown, the Fury Greever squad emerged with the title following a determined, gritty contest with the Arlington Sage. Trailing by a run with two outs and two on, Kelsie Bandelow delivered a two-run single to center that plated two runs to lift the Fury to a 5-4 victory in the tournament championship game.
"Both my team and Jeremy's team played well all summer and we spent a good portion of it playing up [in age groups]," Greever said. "But it was very good competition. We even played one another in a scrimmage last month for bragging rights, but that game ended in a 2-2 tie. Some of these girls are going to Calvert, others are going to Northern and some to Huntingtown. They're going to get accustomed to playing against one another pretty soon."