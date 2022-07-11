A handful of Northern Calvert Fury Softball teams of varying ages continues to accumulate the accolades and the trophies this summer as one squad prevailed in a national tournament in Florida while three others garnered state crowns.
Both the Fury 16U and 15U squads captured their respective USSSA Maryland State titles on fields in relative close proximity to one another. The Fury Greever 15U team not only won all five of its games at Rockburn Branch Park in Howard County, the team did not yield a single run in those contests as pitchers Katerina "Kat" Brabson, Jordyn Greever and Kimmya Sims each authored shutouts with catcher Keagan Cooper behind the plate.
"All three of those pitchers were very good and Keagan called some great games behind the plate," said Fury coach John Greever. "Our defense also made a number of outstanding plays behind them. Our outfielders were tremendous. We also hit the ball pretty well. Chelsea Bassford, Breanna Cornio and Keagan Cooper each homered, and they sent the ball out of the park."
Brabson, Greever and Sims were not only stellar on the mound they were supported by a solid defensive unit. Cornio, Sims, Maya Schipske, Annabella Hall and Alyssa Simms all made solid defensive plays during their time in the outfield and Bassford, Cooper and Cornio provided timely, decisive home runs at key points during the tournament.
"Our pitchers were very good, but our defense really made some nice plays," Greever said. "I thought our defense was the key all weekend. They did not allow anything to land that should have been caught,"
While the Northern Calvert 15U Greever team held their opponents scoreless and rarely broke a sweat en route to their state title, the Cundiff squad eventually garnered the crown courtesy of an 8-6 victory. Alyssa Blaney, Ella Gensemer and Alex Wedemeyer shared the pitching chores for the Cundiff squad and Wedemeyer made her presence known at the platy with a home run.
"The speed was the difference for us," Greever said. "Our defense was all over the field and our speed on the bases really helped us generate some runs. The championship game was quite a battle. But the girls fought hard and found a way to pull out a tough win."
Three other Fury squads also enjoyed solid tournaments. The 12U team captured the Maryland State title, while the 10U team finished third in its respective tournament and the 14U club placed fifth.