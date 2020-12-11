Following a successful summer and fall in which the organization racked up an impressive sum of 11 tournament titles, Northern Calvert Fury softball coaches looking back on the season have plenty of optimism for the future.
Fury softball first-year president John Greever would hardly take credit for the organization’s ample success this past summer and fall, instead deflecting it to his brother, Frankie Greever, who had been the organization’s president for the previous 15 seasons.
With softball teams in five different age groups, including a newly formed 8-under squad, John Greever beamed about what the Fury teams accomplished in 2020.
“I really can’t say enough about the girls and the coaches and what they accomplished this season,” Greever said. “For them to be able to win 11 tournament titles, including two state titles, was just remarkable. It’s a very impressive group of girls in the organization right now. They all want to get better and keep learning.”
Like Greever, Fury 14U softball coach Larry Murray was also in his first season as head coach this past summer and fall after serving as an assistant coach the year before. And like Greever, Murray deflected credit away from himself and instead commended his rookie squad which went 12-6 and won one tournament and finished second in another.
“Considering that we were a first-year team, our girls had an outstanding season,” said Murray, whose team played C level softball this summer and fall. “I’ve been coaching a long time and I’ve never had a group of girls that enjoys practicing and playing and being around one another as much as this group. It really is like a family.”
Both Greever and Murray also had plenty of compliments to distribute to local softball guru Jill Callaway, a Grace Brethren-Clinton and University of Maryland graduate who runs 5-Star Athletics.
Callaway has worked with numerous local players who went on to enjoy success with Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools and then with Division I colleges and now more appear at hand in the foreseeable future.
“The most impressive thing I’ve seen with the Fury coaches is that they always do what’s in the girls’ best interest,” Callaway said “They’re not looking out for themselves, they want to do what’s best for the girls. They really have a lot of talent coming through the organization right now. Their 14U A team has five quality pitchers and they all get an equal chance to pitch in big games.”
In 2020 the Fury attained nearly a dozen titles and more should be pending. The 14U Northern Calvert Fury Greever went 23-3-1 and won three titles playing at the A level, including one against 16U teams. The 14U Northern Calvert Fury Cundiff went was 19-4-1 and also won three titles playing at the B level, while the 12U Northern Calvert Fury Robshaw went 11-4 and took home two titles and the 12U Northern Calvert Fury Robson also won one.
“The best part is that we have girls from all over,” Greever said. “We have pitchers that will soon be playing for Huntingtown, Northern, La Plata and Chopticon. Some of them will be teammates, but a lot of these girls are going to be playing against one another in high school. The SMAC has always had a strong softball tradition and these girls are going to be a part of it.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews