When the Huntingtown High School softball team traveled to North Point last Friday afternoon for a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash, players from both teams were very familiar to one another since several of them play each summer for the Northern-Calvert Fury softball organization.

Huntingtown sophomore pitcher Jordyn Greever, the cleanup hitter for the Hurricanes, and North Point sophomore hurler Alyssa Blaney both pitch for opposing teams underneath the Fury umbrella and North Point junior catcher Elle Wright has gained an appreciation for both of them during her playing days with the Fury and the Eagles.


