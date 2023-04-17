Huntingtown High School sophomore pitcher Jordyn Greever fires to the plate against North Point batter Alyssa Blaney in the bottom of the fifth inning of last Friday's game. Greever and Blaney both play travel softball for Northern-Calvert Fury travel teams during the summer.
North Point High School sophomore pitcher Alyssa Blaney fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of last Friday's game against Huntingtown. Blaney got roughed up early and often by the Hurricanes who emerged with an 18-2 victory in a contest featuring a number of Northern-Calvert Fury softball players.
North Point High School sophomore pitcher Alyssa Blaney, left, and Huntingtown High School sophomore Jordyn Greever spend every summer pitching for the Northern-Calvert Fury travel team, but last Friday they faced one another when the Hurricanes upended the Eagles 18-2.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Huntingtown High School softball team traveled to North Point last Friday afternoon for a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash, players from both teams were very familiar to one another since several of them play each summer for the Northern-Calvert Fury softball organization.
Huntingtown sophomore pitcher Jordyn Greever, the cleanup hitter for the Hurricanes, and North Point sophomore hurler Alyssa Blaney both pitch for opposing teams underneath the Fury umbrella and North Point junior catcher Elle Wright has gained an appreciation for both of them during her playing days with the Fury and the Eagles.
On April 14, Greever pitched two innings of relief in a non-save situation and allowed two unearned runs, although both of them were largely her responsibility courtesy of two separate throwing errors in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Blaney tossed the first four innings for the Eagles and struggled with command early and was largely betrayed by her fielders while allowing 18 runs — only five earned — in the Hurricanes' 18-2 victory over the hosts.
North Point junior catcher Elle Wright typically is behind the plate when Greever rakes the mound for Northern-Calvert Fury games in the summer and during the spring she is the catcher when Blaney takes the mound for the Eagles. Last Friday she watched Blaney battle through a rough outing while getting one chance to take a swing against Greever during her two innings of relief.
"They're both very talented," said Wright, who struck out against Greever in the fourth then grounded out to third in the fifth. "They're also both stubborn. They both like to take control of the game right from the start. It was a little funny facing Jordyn today. I knew how she was going to pitch me both times."
Greever would get four at-bats against Blaney while batting in the cleanup spot for the Hurricanes, reaching on a dropped pop-up to short in the first, grounding back to the circle in the second, reaching on a fielders' choice in the third before smacking a double that produced a run in the fourth. In the circle, Greever induced Blaney to ground back to her in the fifth but made an errant throw attempting to get the lead runner at third.
"I love having the chance to face Alyssa during the high school season," Greever said. "We pitch for different Fury teams, but we've both done really well. I was glad to have the chance to face Elle today. She's a really good catcher. We've done well playing together with Fury."
Blaney fanned only one batter during her four innings in the circle on Friday, but she induced five Huntingtown players to ground back to the circle. The Hurricanes also pounded out 10 hits and the Eagles' ace also yielded three walks, including the first two batters of the game. But North Point fielders also committed nine errors which led to more than a dozen unearned runs.
"It can get frustrating at times," Blaney said. "We have to make plays. I know the other teams are going to get hits off of me. But we have to make plays. It was fun having the chance to face Jordyn. She's obviously a very good hitter and really good pitcher. We'll see them again in a few weeks."