Waldorf resident Denzel Gardner not only made the DeMatha High School varsity football team as a freshman last fall, he took over as the team’s quarterback in the first quarter of the Stags’ opening game and remained their signal caller through the postseason.
DeMatha has a freshman, junior varsity and varsity football team and typically less than a handful of freshman make the varsity squad. Not only did Gardner earn a spot on the Stags’ top squad last fall, he was rated as the number two quarterback behind senior Blake Kendal and was expected to spend his freshman season learning from the sideline.
But on the Stags’ fifth play from scrimmage against Holy Spirit, Kendal suffered an ankle injury and Gardner was summoned into the contest at that moment. When Gardner entered the game the teams were still scoreless, but the Stags’ freshman led the team on two scoring drives in the second quarter for a 14-0 halftime lead en route to a 28-7 victory.
“I have to admit, when I first went into the game I was really nervous,” Gardner said. “I was ready, but I just wasn’t expecting to get into the game. I knew Blake was going to be the starter this year and I would play if he got hurt. But I never thought he would get hurt in the first quarter of the first game. I felt bad for him because I knew how much he wanted to be our quarterback his senior year.”
Gardner had impressed longtime Stags’ football coach Bill McGregor, now in the third season of his second stint with the program and 25th overall, from the initial days of tryouts and practices. Freshmen typically have a five percent chance of making the DeMatha varsity squad, but Gardner proved that he deserved a chance to be on the roster.
“What always impressed me the most about Denzel was his work ethic,” McGregor said. “He always worked hard in practice and studied film and just did whatever he could every day to get better. We had maybe five or six freshmen on varsity last season. Denzel earned the number two spot behind Blake then had to go into the first game when Blake got hurt on the fifth play.”
DeMatha (7-3) then suffered a 14-9 setback to Imhotep in Gardner’s first true start — Kendal was officially the starter and winner of the opener although he lasted only five plays — but the Stags’ freshmen promptly guided the team to five straight victories, including WCAC rivals Gonzaga and Bishop McNamara, before suffering a tough, 14-7 setback to eventual WCAC champion St. John’s.
Gardner and DeMatha rebounded from their narrow setback to St. John’s to trounce Good Counsel, 28-0, on November 5, but exactly one week later in the WCAC semifinals, the Stags were edged by the Falcons, 17-15. Good Counsel would fall to St. John’s one week later in the WCAC Capital Division Championship game hours after St. Mary’s Ryken defeated Carroll, 24-12, in the WCAC Metro Division title bout.
“I was very grateful to have the chance to play my freshman year,” said Gardner, whose favorite NFL player is Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Maholmes. “The football coaches at DeMatha are great. They believed in me from the first time I went into the first game after Blake got hurt. It was a tremendous learning experience, but it only made me want to get better for the next three years.”
