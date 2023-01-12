Friday, Jan. 13
Lackey at La Plata, 4 p.m.
Leonardtown at Thomas Stone, 5 p.m.
McDonough at Patuxent, 6 p.m.
Calvert at North Point, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
Chopticon at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
St. Charles at Frederick Douglass, 5 p.m.
Southern at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.
La Plata at Chopticon, 5 p.m.
Westlake at Thomas Stone, 5 p.m.
North Point at Northern, 6 p.m.
Lackey at Patuxent, 6 p.m.
Great Mills at Calvert, 6:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
McDOnough at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.
