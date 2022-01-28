Sorry, an error occurred.
Girls basketball schedule
Friday, Jan. 28
Great Mills at La Plata, 5 p.m.
Lackey at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 6 p.m.
Huntingtown at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.
McDonough at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
O’Connell at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
North Point at Charles H. Flowers, noon
Monday, Jan. 31
Calvert at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at Friendship Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.
Westlake at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s Ryken at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Patuxent at La Plata, 5 p.m.
McDonough at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.
Calvert at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.
Lackey at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.
North Point at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.
