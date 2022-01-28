Girls basketball schedule

Friday, Jan. 28

Great Mills at La Plata, 5 p.m.

Lackey at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

McDonough at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

O’Connell at St. Mary’s Ryken, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

North Point at Charles H. Flowers, noon

Monday, Jan. 31

Calvert at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at Friendship Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s Ryken at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Patuxent at La Plata, 5 p.m.

McDonough at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.

Calvert at Westlake, 6:30 p.m.

Northern at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

Lackey at Chopticon, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.