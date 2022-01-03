Girls basketball schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Calvert at St. Charles, 6 p.m.

Southern Maryland Christian Academy at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.

St. Mary's Ryken at Westlake, 6 p.m.

Arundel at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Northern, 6:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at South River, 6:30 p.m.