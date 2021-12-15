Girls basketball schedule

Friday, Dec. 17

The King’s Christian Academy at Leonardtown, 5 p.m.

La Plata at McDonough, 5 p.m.

Calvert at Northern, 5 p.m.

St. Charles at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Great Mills, 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s Ryken vs. Episcopal at Bullis School, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Coppin Academy vs. Great Mills at Pikesville, noon

Mt. DeSales vs. Great Mills at Pikesville, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Patuxent at Northern, 5 p.m.

Leonardtown at Milford Mill, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Lackey, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Great Mills at Reservoir, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Gwynn Park at St. Charles, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

St. Mary’s Ryken at Bishop Ireton, 6:30 p.m.