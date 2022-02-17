Girls basketball schedule

Friday, Feb. 18

Huntingtown at McDonough, 5 p.m.

Northern at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

Lackey at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.

La Plata at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Patuxent, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

North Point at Westlake, noon

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Calvert at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls basketball championship at St. Charles, 7 p.m.