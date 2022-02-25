Girls basketball schedule

Friday, Feb. 25

Patuxent at McDonough, 5 p.m.

Huntingtown at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

La Plata at Lackey, 6 p.m.

Annapolis at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

Northern at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

