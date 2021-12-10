Girls basketball schedule

Friday, Dec. 10

La Plata at Patuxent, 5:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

McDonough at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Frederick Douglass, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13

Leonardtown at La Plata, 5 p.m.

Patuxent at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

McDonough at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

North Point at Arundel, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

North Point vs. West Potomac at Bishop McNamara, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

St. Charles at La Plata, 5 p.m.

Great Mills at Southern, 5 p.m.

McDonough at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Thomas Stone, 6 p.m.

Northern at Huntingtown, 6:30 p.m.

Potomac at Lackey, 6:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Leonardtown, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Thomas Stone, 6:30 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews