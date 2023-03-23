Girls lacrosse schedule
Friday, March 24
Chopticon at Westlake, 5 p.m.
Great Mills at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
Patuxent at La Plata, 5 p.m.
Northern at McDonough, 5:30 p.m.
Huntigtown at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at North Point, 6 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Great Mills at Patuxent, 5 p.m.
Westlake at St. Charles, 5 p.m.
McDonough at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Calvert at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Chopticon at Northern, 6 p.m.
North Point at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Lackey at Great Mills, 5:30 p.m.
McDonough at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
Patuxent at Arundel, 5 p.m.
