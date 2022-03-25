Girls lacrosse schedule

Friday, March 25

Great Mills vs. St. Charles at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

North Point at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

McDonough at Northern, 6 p.m.

La Plata at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 28

Lackey at McDonough, 6 p.m.

St. Charles at Westlake, 6 p.m.

Leonardtown at Calvert, 6 p.m.

Northern at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at North Point, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Calvert at McDonough, 6 p.m.

Patuxent at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Chopticon at McDonough, 6 p.m.

Calvert at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.

Lackey at La Plata, 6 p.m.