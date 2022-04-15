Girls lacrosse schedule

Saturday, April 16

Northern at Glen Burnie, 1 p.m.

Leonardtown vs. North County at Rockburn Park, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Leonardtown at Northern, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Calvert at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Northern at Southern, 5 p.m.

Huntingtown at Northeast, 6 p.m.