Girls lacrosse schedule

Friday, May 6

St. Charles vs. Calvert at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.

Lackey at Northern, 6 p.m.

Westlake at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.

La Plata at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

North Point at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 9

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Girls championship at Leonardtown, 7 p.m.

Great Mills at North Point, 5 p.m.

Lackey at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

La Plata at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

MPSSAA regional playoffs begin