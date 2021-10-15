By TED BLACK

SMAC girls soccer schedule

Friday, Oct. 15

La Plata at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Calvert, 6 p.m.

McDonough at North Point, 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18

Howard at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.

Calvert at La Plata, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Westlake at North Point, 5 p.m.

Great Mills at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Northern at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Calvert vs. McDonough at North Point, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Westlake at Lackey, 5 p.m.

LEONARDTOWN at HUNTINGTOWN, 6 p.m.

Chopticon at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews

