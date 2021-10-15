Sorry, an error occurred.
By TED BLACK
tblack@somdnews.com
SMAC girls soccer schedule
Friday, Oct. 15
La Plata at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Calvert, 6 p.m.
McDonough at North Point, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Howard at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.
Calvert at La Plata, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Westlake at North Point, 5 p.m.
Great Mills at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Huntingtown at Patuxent, 6 p.m.
Northern at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Calvert vs. McDonough at North Point, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Westlake at Lackey, 5 p.m.
LEONARDTOWN at HUNTINGTOWN, 6 p.m.
Chopticon at Patuxent, 6 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
