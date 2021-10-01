Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
SMAC girls soccer schedule
Friday, Oct. 1
Chopticon at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Northern at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Lackey vs. McDonough at North Point, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
North Point at La Plata, 6 p.m.
Patuxent at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Chopticon at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Northern at Calvert, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Great Mills at Lakcey, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown vs. McDonough at North Point, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
La Plata at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
St. Charles at North Point, 6 p.m.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.