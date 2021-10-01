SMAC girls soccer schedule

Friday, Oct. 1

Chopticon at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Northern at Huntingtown, 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Lackey vs. McDonough at North Point, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

North Point at La Plata, 6 p.m.

Patuxent at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Chopticon at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

Northern at Calvert, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Great Mills at Lakcey, 5:30 p.m.

Leonardtown vs. McDonough at North Point, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

La Plata at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

St. Charles at North Point, 6 p.m.

