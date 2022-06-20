Northern High School graduate Mike "Buck" Richardson follows through on his tee shot on No. 16 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on June 16 in the third annual Sean Bannon Golf Academy Parent/Child Championship.
Shelby Herbert, a rising junior at La Plata High School, follows through on her tee shot on No. 16 on June 16 in the third annual Sean Bannon Golf Academy Parent/Child Golf Championship at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.
Calvert County resident Willie Ewaski converts a one-handed, left-handed tap for birdie on No. 18 in the annual Sean Bannon Golf Academy Parent/Child Championship on June 16 at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.
St. Mary's County residents Levi Jameson, left, and his father Brady Jameson, combined to capture the third annual Sean Bannon Golf Academy Parent/Child Golf Championship on June 16 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby. Both Jamesons finally edged the father-daughter tandem of White Plains residents Chris Bikowski and Aspen Bikowski on the third playoff hole.
St. Mary's County resident Levi Jameson connects on a short birdie putt on the third playoff hole at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course that gave him and his father, Brady Jameson, the title in the third annual Sean Bannon Golf Academy Parent/Child Golf Championship on June 16.
Calvert County resident Joslen Bannon follows through on her tee shot on No. 16 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course on June 16 while her father, club pro Sean Bannon, watches closely from the cart.
White Plains resident Aspen Bikowski attempts a birdie putt on No. 9 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, the third and final playoff hole of the Sean Bannon Golf Academy Parent/Child Golf Championship.
While the high school golf season and various club championships are still several months away, the afternoon of June 16 afforded local golfers a chance to head to Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby for the third annual Sean Bannon Golf Academy Parent/Child Championship. Fierce competition was downplayed, to an extent, but the outing did lead to a dramatic conclusion.
Bannon, the Southern Maryland director of the Junior Tour as well as the head golf coach at Calvert High School, had the chance to play 18 holes with his daughter, Joslen Bannon. That tandem was one of four that finished the course at 10-under par and then was involved in a three-hole playoff.
On the third playoff hole, the ninth hole on the course, the father-son tandem of St. Mary's County residents Brady Jameson and Levi Jameson finally prevailed.
"It's always fun to have the chance to play a round of golf with your son," Brady Jameson said of Levi, 8. "He's been beating me pretty regularly lately, so it was good to be able to play with him today."
White Plains' residents Chris Bikowski and his daughter, Aspen Bikowski, also reached the third playoff hole before finally yielding the title. Aspen Bikowski is currently homeschooled and plans to remain so through eighth grade before heading to North Point High School where she intends to play golf and perhaps follow in the footsteps of Eagles' alum Bailey Davis, a three-time 4A state champion and rising sophomore at the University of Tennessee.
"It was a lot of fun being able to play a round of golf with my dad," Aspen Bikowski said. "I thought we both played really well today. We combined for an Eagle on the second playoff hole."
Bannon and his daughter will next head to Orlando, Fla., for the Junior Tour Nationals this weekend. Many of the local high school players in the 15-18 age bracket are not making the trip, but Bannon is excited to see how well his 12-14 age group kids will fare, as well as his daughter in the 9-11 bracket.
"Our 12-14-year-old group is loaded," Bannon said. "I think that group has a good chance to give Southern Maryland the national title. We don't have a lot of the high school kids going. But Joslen is going and she'll do well down there. But my 12- to 14-year-old group is really, really strong. I'd be surprised if we didn't get a medal down there."