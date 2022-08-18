Golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will have the chance to take their first swings in various matches beginning next Wednesday with the long term goal of attaining SMAC, District and State titles in October.

The SMAC golf season officially gets under way on Aug. 24 when La Plata will host various teams at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club and St. Charles will welcome several schools to Wicomico Shores. Then the following day, Calvert and Patuxent high schools will clash at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, fittingly the site of the Calvert County Golf Championships on Oct. 5.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews