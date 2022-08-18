Golfers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference will have the chance to take their first swings in various matches beginning next Wednesday with the long term goal of attaining SMAC, District and State titles in October.
The SMAC golf season officially gets under way on Aug. 24 when La Plata will host various teams at Swan Point Yacht & Country Club and St. Charles will welcome several schools to Wicomico Shores. Then the following day, Calvert and Patuxent high schools will clash at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, fittingly the site of the Calvert County Golf Championships on Oct. 5.
In fact, Calvert golf coach Sean Bannon will be among the busiest individuals this summer and fall. In addition to overseeing his Cavaliers squad in various matches through the County, SMAC and district tournaments in October, Bannon is also the Southern Maryland regional director for the Junior Tour, which kicks off its six-event series later this month.
“I’m glad that we will have a number of events and plenty of golfers to watch this summer and fall,” Bannon said. “I think only one of my Calvert golfers, T.J. Fennimore, plays on the Junior Tour. But a lot of the high school kids have done both over the years and several of them will continue to do so.”
SMAC golfers will head to the links this month seeking to take the first small steps toward postseason titles. On Oct. 5, Chesapeake Hills will host the Calvert County Golf Championships while Wicomico Shores will present the St. Mary’s County Golf Championships that same day. White Plains will host the Charles County Golf Championships the following day.
Then on Oct. 11, Chesapeake Hills will host the SMAC championships. Eight days later will present the district championships. Of course, the ultimate goal for SMAC golfers will evolve around the Oct. 24-26 Maryland State Golf Tournament at the University of Maryland, where Huntingtown senior Cameron Kapiskosky and La Plata junior Shelby Herbert will be among the favorites to depart with an individual title.
“There are a number of really good golfers who played on the Junior Tour and play SMAC,” said Bannon, who expects all 80 slots to fill for the Junior Tour slate. “I expect Cameron and Shelby to both have a chance to win state titles this fall.”
The Junior Tour will commence on Aug. 27 with two, nine-hole events at Chesapeake Hills, followed by two, nine-hole events at The Courses at Andrews Air Force Base South on Sept. 11, a nine-hole outing at Breton Bay on Sept. 18 then another nine-hole event at the Cannon Club on Sunday, Oct. 3.