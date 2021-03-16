Golfers from Calvert and St. Mary's public schools who are accustomed to competing during the fall were finally offered the chance to belatedly tee off last week at several courses.
Last Wednesday at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, the Huntingtown High School golf team edged Northern 182-189 in the first official varsity event conducted among Calvert County schools. Northern senior Eddie Coffren was the low medalist last Wednesday with a 36, but the Hurricanes departed with the victory among the quartet of golfers who scored.
Coffren has spent the past year competing in a variety of tournaments while the high school season was nixed by the coronavirus. In two of them he finished in the top 10 with scores that were only several strokes over par for the three-day event and now he is viewed as the future book favorite to capture the SMAC Championship on April 14 at Chesapeake Hills.
"I probably played in about 20 tournaments since last summer," said Coffren, who has narrowed his college choices down to three schools. "I played really well at two of them, placing in the top 10. But it's great to be able to play close to home. I'm glad that we get to have a season and get to have a tournament at the end. I'm looking forward to that."
Although Coffren was clearly the low medalist in the season opener, Huntingtown (1-0) prevailed as sophomore Cameron Kapiskosky (44) and David Wright (44) led the Hurricanes. Senior Nadia Magsamen (46) was just off the top pair while Jordan Richards (48) completed the scoring quartet for Huntingtown. Coffren (36), Tommy Nisson (49), Seth Markowitz (49) and Aidan Smyth (55) were the Patriots low quartet.
"I was a little disappointed with my score," Kapiskosky said. "The greens were tough and the breeze on the some of the holes was tricky. But I'm glad that we're playing. It's fun to be out here with my teammates."
The previous weekend, North Point High School senior Bailey Davis finished tied for eighth in the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championships March 5 to 7 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The three-time reigning Maryland 4A/3A girls state champion and University of Tennessee recruit finished the three-day event with a total of 229 (74-75-80) to finish tied for eighth in the girls' division.