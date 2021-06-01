Heading into her final high school season of outdoor track and field meets, Huntingtown High School senior Jane Gorman is looking to put the finishing touches on her prep career before heading to the University of Maryland to focus on academics and perhaps compete at the club level.
In April, Gorman concluded her cross country career with the Hurricanes by finishing second in the SMAC Chesapeake Division Championships at Leonardtown High School behind Northern senior Hannah Mack, five days after running second to Mack in the Calvert County Cross Country Championships at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum.
Then last week, on a hot, humid afternoon, Gorman and her teammates celebrated senior day with a victory over visiting Chopticon High School in the Hurricanes' last home meet of the outdoor track and field season. Gorman and her teammates will next seek to earn a berth in the Maryland 3A state championship meet later this month, where her focus will be on the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
"It meant a lot of have this senior day," Gorman said "It was hot, but at least my family could be here. I think we were fortunate to have a senior season and then have this senior night. I think a lot of us were not expecting to have a season at all. So, to be able to have a short season and have senior day was something me and the other runners will always remember."
On senior day, Gorman easily captured the 1,600 and then was set to compete in the 800 when thunderstorms forced everyone inside the gymnasium. Initially the weather delay was expected to last 30 minutes, but it would end up bringing a premature end to the meet, so Gorman along with her male and female teammates could not contest the 800, or the last two relays.
"We have sectionals then regionals then states, but after regionals they only take the top two from each event for states," said Gorman, who finished fifth in the Huntingtown senior class with a 4.38 GPA. "I think it will be tough to stay close with [Northern senior] Hannah [Mack] in the 800. Her times are a lot faster than mine, but it will be great just to be able to compete."
In addition to running in the 800 and 1,600 against Mack, Gorman could conceivably join three of her teammates on the 3,200-meter relay. But based on her times and their's, Gorman is likely to be Huntingtown's only female runner to earn a spot in an individual event at the state championship meet, so she will likely yield her relay spot to another runner.
"It really doesn't make any sense for me to compete in three events and then have one or two of my teammates not be able to compete in anything," Gorman said. "I would prefer to run in my two events and then let one of my teammates have my spot in the [four-by-800-meter relay]. I'm just glad to have three more meets this season. I never really expected to have any this year."