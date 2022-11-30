Two years removed from seeing many of their events nixed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who compete in swimming, wrestling and indoor track and field will probably sense a return to normalcy beginning on Monday.

Runners from the across SMAC who recently competed in the cross country meets will finally have a chance to return to their home surface at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex with their season officially getting under way on Monday afternoon. Granted, not all of the cross country runners will make the immediate transition to the indoor season, but most are likely looking forward to competing in their "home" venue.


