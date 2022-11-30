Northern High School swimmers participate in practice on Tuesday at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick in preparation for the start of the winter season next week. The Patriots will open the season against La Plata at Lackey in a clash of two of best female teams in the conference.
Huntingtown High School swimmers take part in practice on Tuesday afternoon at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick in preparation for the start of the winter season next week.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Two years removed from seeing many of their events nixed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who compete in swimming, wrestling and indoor track and field will probably sense a return to normalcy beginning on Monday.
Runners from the across SMAC who recently competed in the cross country meets will finally have a chance to return to their home surface at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex with their season officially getting under way on Monday afternoon. Granted, not all of the cross country runners will make the immediate transition to the indoor season, but most are likely looking forward to competing in their "home" venue.
"Personally, I can't wait to get back there," said Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig, the SMAC boys cross country champion who later placed fifth in the Maryland State Championships at Hereford. "It was tough not being able to have indoor meets the last season. But that track has already been one of my favorite places to run."
In recent years, both the Northern girls and Huntingtown boys have capped the winter season with state titles while competing primarily at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex and occasionally at the Baltimore Armory. Most SMAC runners will again compete primarily at the Sportsplex, although some will have to venture to the Armory for regional meets before returning back to Prince George's County for the state indoor meets Feb. 17 and 18 next year.
SMAC swimmers have been participating in various practices at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Calvert County and at Lackey High School in preparation for the upcoming season and many of them have their sights set on SMAC titles at St. Mary's College of Maryland and perhaps state titles at the University of Maryland in late February.
Two such teams with lofty goals will meet in the season opener on Wednesday at Lackey when La Plata hosts Northern. Both the Warriors and Patriots boast stellar girls' relays. La Plata's relay quartet of junior Addy Donnick, senior Kaeleigh Cupples, junior Jaylyn Woolsey and sophomore Ashlyn Milani will clash with the Patriots' Aspen Gallaudet, Alexia Zaidi, Alaina Smith and Mary Katherine Stum for early season supremacy.
"They're tough," Smith said after a recent practice at Hall. "They have a lot of fast girls. We're looking forward to facing them. I'm excited about our relays. We did really well last year and we have everyone back. I haven't really focused on too many individual goals. I'm just excited about our relays."
Patuxent sophomore Kennedy Sloan is also eager to dive back into the pool and face her fellow SMAC swimmers, many of which she shares the pool with every afternoon at Hall. Last winter as a freshman, Sloan established herself as one of the top female swimmers in the butterfly and this season her primary goal is to simply improve on that she did a year ago.
"Really my main goal is just to drop time from last year," Sloan said. "I haven't even looked at my times from last year. I just want to do better than I did last year and make it to the A final at states."
Huntingtown swim coach Eric Biehn did not have any genuine longterm goals for his team this winter while still in the process of grasping the abilities of his swimmers. One issue that Biehn will not have to overcome this winter, however, is depth since the Hurricanes roster more than doubled in size from 24 swimmers one year ago to 52 as of Tuesday's practice at Hall.
"We have some returners and some new freshman boys who are going to be really good right away," Biehn said, referring to Nikolas Faidley and Carlo Raino. "We're finally going to be able to have three relays in each relay event. We'll be in position to score points for depth that we didn't get one year ago."
SMAC wrestlers will also hit the mats on Tuesday with North Point hosting Leonardtown, Huntingtown traveling to Patuxent, Calvert hosting St. Charles, McDonough venturing to Lackey while both Chopticon and Great Mills will host multiple foes in their respective season openers.
Like their peers who compete in swimming and indoor track, the wrestlers will have their sights set on the various postseason meets. The SMAC championships are slated for Feb. 17 and 18 at La Plata High School, with the Maryland State Championships scheduled for the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 2.