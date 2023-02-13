Following a frenetic start to the contest that included six lead changes in the first quarter of a game involving two of the hottest teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Great Mills High School boys basketball team gradually alleviated any pretense of drama in the second half en route to a 73-55 victory over host North Point last Friday evening.

Great Mills (12-5 overall, 11-1 in SMAC) recorded its eighth straight victory since a 78-65 setback to Westlake last month by controlling the boards on both ends of the floor and gradually building on a lead it secured late in the first quarter. Notably, there were six lead changes in the opening frame but none after Great Mills claimed a 10-9 edge on a bucket from Desean Beggs with 2:25 remaining in the opener.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews