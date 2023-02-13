Great Mills High School senior Jamarion Johnson attempts a free throw in the second half of last Friday's game at North Point. Johnson and the visiting Hornets pulled away from the host Eagles in the second half for a 73-55 victory in that contest.
North Point High School senior Zyon Cutchember heads up court on a fast break in the first half of last Friday's game against visiting Great Mills. The Eagles and Hornets changed leads six times in the first quarter but none thereafter as the visiting Great Mills squad cruised to a 73-55 victory.
North Point High School senior Miles Goffe attempts a free throw in the first half of last Friday's game against visiting Great Mills. Goffe and the Eagles led several times in the first quarter, but the visiting Hornets pulled away in the second half for a 73-55 victory in that contest.
Great Mills High School boys basketball players congratulate one another as they head to bench after their fast start to the third quarter prompted host North Point to call a timeout. The visiting Hornets pulled away in the second half for a 73-55 victory over the host Eagles last Friday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Following a frenetic start to the contest that included six lead changes in the first quarter of a game involving two of the hottest teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Great Mills High School boys basketball team gradually alleviated any pretense of drama in the second half en route to a 73-55 victory over host North Point last Friday evening.
Great Mills (12-5 overall, 11-1 in SMAC) recorded its eighth straight victory since a 78-65 setback to Westlake last month by controlling the boards on both ends of the floor and gradually building on a lead it secured late in the first quarter. Notably, there were six lead changes in the opening frame but none after Great Mills claimed a 10-9 edge on a bucket from Desean Beggs with 2:25 remaining in the opener.
"What I liked about tonight is we did a lot of the little things well," said Great Mills coach Jeff Burrell, whose team likely secured a berth in the SMAC championship game on Feb. 22. "I thought we were patient on offense and we did not take many possessions off. We came out and ran our plays well, except on maybe two or three occasions. We also rebounded the ball well tonight."
Likewise North Point (11-9, 6-6) arrived riding a six-game win streak that included a gritty, narrow 62-59 victory over Thomas Stone exactly one week earlier. Although moderately disappointed with the outcome, longtime North Point boys' coach Jimmy Ball offered no excuses for the setback other than to adequately commend the visitors for their effort.
"They were the better team tonight," Ball said of Great Mills. "They played well and they out-rebounded us. They got a lot of second-chance baskets. But my team has come a long way since our holiday tournament here. I mean, they're like night and day compared to back then. We have two more games [against McDonough and Chopticon] then it's on to the second season."
North Point owned its last lead of the contest at 9-8 with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter of a layup from Robert Taylor. But the Hornets countered with a 10-2 run that included a layup and three-point field goal from Beggs and another three-pointer from Jermaine Davis to give the visitors an 18-11 lead at the end of the opener.
Great Mills pushed the advantage to 10 points early in the second quarter, but the Eagles responded later with a 7-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Collin Farmer that trimmed the deficit to 26-24 with three minutes left in the half. But the Hornets never relinquished the lead and closed out for the quarter with buckets inside from Beggs and Jamarion Johnson for a modest 35-27 edge at the intermission.
Great Mills led by as many as 12 points on two occasions in the third quarter, but a late layup from Taylor reduced the Eagles' deficit to 50-40 heading into the final eight minutes. Great Mills, however, failed to relent in the fourth and pushed the lead to 18 on three occasions, including the final, as Jameson Dyson provided the inital spark for the Hornets.
"We just had to keep doing what we were doing in the first half," Beggs said. "We had to play as a team. We also had to stop committing fouls. Now we want to win SMAC first, then win states. I think we can do it."