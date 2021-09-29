Throughout the first three weeks of the season the Great Mills High School boys soccer team has benefited from a balanced attack that was evident in Monday’s 6-0 victory at Thomas Stone High School in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest.
Great Mills (3-2) got six goals from six different players and at least five others just missed on golden opportunities. The Hornets have several pending matches with SMAC Chesapeake Division foes Chopticon, Leonardtown, Huntingtown and Northern, and coach Fieldon Haun and his players have not lost sight of the task at hand.
“We were hit hard by the injury bug early in the season, so we had to bring up some junior varsity guys,” Haun said. “We were able to get a lot of them in the game during the second half. I thought we passed the ball very effectively in the first half. We have some really tough division opponents coming up in the next two weeks, so getting some guys healthy is going to help.”
Throughout the first half, with starters on the field for roughly three-fourths of the action, Great Mills continually set up attacks that created numerous scoring chances. Noah Phillips broke the scoreless deadlock less than four minutes into the match and Deven Seenath added the next one eight minutes later. Kade Funyak scored on a penalty kick midway through the half for a 3-0 lead.
Over the final four minutes of the first half, both Roshawn Panwala and senior Ryan Torgesen tallied to extend the advantage to 5-0 in the last minute before the intermission, and Hornets’ senior David Thompson delivered on a free kick in the waning seconds of the second half. Both Torgesen and Thompson maintained their focus on the back half of the schedule.
“We did a lot of things well tonight, but moving forward we have to work on finishing,” Torgesen said. “We had a lot of scoring chances that we let get away. Our next two weeks against teams like Chopticon and Leonardtown and Northern and Huntingtown are going to be very competitive games. We’ll have to get better for those teams.”
“We get Patuxent next then we’ll see some of our division teams,” said Thompson, who serves as a volunteer firefighter in St. Mary’s County. “We were able to bounce back from our loss to Lackey to get a win, so we’re going to have to keep working for the next two weeks. Those games against Chopticon, Leonardtown, Huntingtown and Northern are going to tell us a lot about us.”
Great Mills missed out on several good scoring chances on free kicks and players who got free in the box and took shots from point blank range, and other Hornets were denied on diving saves from Thomas Stone goalie Mike Bermudez.
