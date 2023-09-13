After watching his team struggle through a slow start and spot visiting Patuxent High School a 1-0 early in its Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash on Tuesday afternoon, Great Mills High boys soccer second-year coach Brian Hawkins could breathe a sigh of relief after the Hornets emerged with a 2-1 victory to remain undefeated on the young season.

Great Mills (3-0) fell behind 1-0 in the opening 10 minutes when Patuxent’s Ethan Boakye gave the Panthers an early advantage. But the Hornets responded midway through the first half with a pair of goals two minutes apart, one each from Henry Hawkins and Yash Banwala, and they nearly added another late in the half.


  

