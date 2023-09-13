Patuxent High School’s Troy Jameson gets between two Great Mills defenders and fires a shot on goal in the second half of Tuesday’s game. Patuxent led 1-0 early but the Hornets eventually prevailed 2-1 over the Panthers to remain undefeated on the season.
Great Mills High School’s Yash Banwala, left, and Michael Cervantes are all smiles after Banwala scored a goal that gave the host Hornets a 2-1 lead over visiting Patuxent on Tuesday. Banwala’s goal proved to be the final one of the game as well and the Hornets remained perfect on the season with that 2-1 victory.
Patuxent High School’s Ethan Boakye scored the first goal of the afternoon on Tuesday to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead at Great Mills. But the Hornets countered with two goals of their own in the first half and prevailed 2-1 over the visiting Panthers in that contest.
Patuxent High School goalie Aiden Meunier goes to his knees to make a tough save in the first half of Tuesday’s game at Great Mills. Patuxent scores first but the Hornets prevailed 2-1 in that contest to remain undefeated on the season.
Patuxent High School’s Troy Jameson gets between two Great Mills defenders and fires a shot on goal in the second half of Tuesday’s game. Patuxent led 1-0 early but the Hornets eventually prevailed 2-1 over the Panthers to remain undefeated on the season.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Great Mills High School’s Yash Banwala, left, and Michael Cervantes are all smiles after Banwala scored a goal that gave the host Hornets a 2-1 lead over visiting Patuxent on Tuesday. Banwala’s goal proved to be the final one of the game as well and the Hornets remained perfect on the season with that 2-1 victory.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Patuxent High School’s Ethan Boakye scored the first goal of the afternoon on Tuesday to give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead at Great Mills. But the Hornets countered with two goals of their own in the first half and prevailed 2-1 over the visiting Panthers in that contest.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
Patuxent High School goalie Aiden Meunier goes to his knees to make a tough save in the first half of Tuesday’s game at Great Mills. Patuxent scores first but the Hornets prevailed 2-1 in that contest to remain undefeated on the season.
After watching his team struggle through a slow start and spot visiting Patuxent High School a 1-0 early in its Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash on Tuesday afternoon, Great Mills High boys soccer second-year coach Brian Hawkins could breathe a sigh of relief after the Hornets emerged with a 2-1 victory to remain undefeated on the young season.
Great Mills (3-0) fell behind 1-0 in the opening 10 minutes when Patuxent’s Ethan Boakye gave the Panthers an early advantage. But the Hornets responded midway through the first half with a pair of goals two minutes apart, one each from Henry Hawkins and Yash Banwala, and they nearly added another late in the half.
“I think once we settled down and started playing possessions we were a lot better,” said Brian Hawkins, whose team had previously upended Huntingtown 1-0 and Westlake 10-0 in its first two games last week. “We had some really good scoring chances after we started making better passes. Patuxent had a lot of good skill players up top, so we had to limit their chances.”
After posting consecutive shutouts to start the season, Great Mills keeper finally proved fallible early in the first half when Boakye scored to vault the visiting Panthers to the 1-0 lead. Facing their first deficit of the season, the Hornets were initially tentative but during the midway portion of the first half their deep passes paid dividends and Henry Hawkins got the equalizer, then two minutes later Banwala gave the hosts a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish.
Great Mills’ forward Michael Cervantes had an assist on Banwala’s goal and later in the first half he nearly tallied one of his own when he dribbled up the left sideline and past a Patuxent defender and launched a low shot from deep in the box that Panthers’ keeper Aiden Meunier knocked aside with less a minute remaining in the opening half.
Each team had several good scoring chances in the second half as well, but Meunier and Ethan Torgesen both held their ground and made difficult saves. Boakye had the Panthers’ best scoring chance with under 10 minutes remaining in the contest on a sharp shot from the right of the box that Torgesen smothered and Meunier denied the Hornets on three corner kicks three minutes apart.