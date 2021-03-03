In previous years anyone closely associated with Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams would circle on their calendar this Friday’s meeting between Leonardtown High School and fellow St. Mary’s County foe Great Mills High School.
Nevertheless, during these unprecedented times for sports enthusiasts, the March 5 clash between the host Hornets and visiting Raiders represents the genuine season opener for football in SMAC. Both Leonardtown second-year coach Justin Cunningham and Great Mills ninth-year coach James Bell welcomed the proverbial return of “Friday Night Lights” for the outset of an abbreviated season.
“It’s going to be a little different this year, but I know the kids are already getting excited,” Bell said. “I’m really happy for the seniors because they’ll have the chance to play six more games, three games at home and three on the road. It may not be fall, but I’ve been a big advocate of spring football. I know the kids can’t wait to get back onto the field under the lights again.”
Cunningham, a 2000 Calvert High School graduate who spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach at DeMatha High School in Prince George’s County before accepting the head coaching job at Leonardtown prior to the 2019 season, is also glad to see his team have a chance to take the field. Cunningham is still in quest of his first win as a head coach since the Raiders’ last triumph came in the final week of the 2017 season.
“All things considered, the numbers have been very good,” Cunningham said. “We’re probably going to have 35 [players] on varsity and 32 to 35 on junior varsity. We haven’t been able to get onto the field too many times because of the weather. But we’ve been able to get a lot done. It’s great that these seniors finally have the chance to get back on the field again.”
Leonardtown will have arguably the best two-way player on the field Friday night in senior Will Johnson, a Virginia Tech University recruit who spent his first three seasons at neighboring St. Mary’s Ryken High School. His younger brother, sophomore Travis Johnson, also transferred to Leonardtown for the 2020-2021 school year and is expected to get ample playing time this season.
Bell commended the progress of his offensive linemen on the Hornets team in the weeks leading up to Friday’s season opener, including versatile two-way player Desmond Barnes, Jamie Quade and senior two-way player Devin Johnson, entering his third season on varsity as a wide receiver and safety for the Hornets.
“Our offensive line is looking really good,” Bell said. “Those guys never get a lot of recognition, but that is a really good group. Desmond Barnes has been great. He’s our primary defensive tackle, but he’s also played guard, center and tackle on our offensive line. I’m [also] looking for a big year from Devin Johnson. He’s a three-year varsity player and just a super kid.”
Leonardtown and Great Mills are slated to kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday evening. At this point under current COVID-19 restrictions, the game is not open to the public. Each player can only have two parents attend and total number of maximum onlookers is set at 250 for outdoor athletic events in St. Mary’s County.
Games kick into high gear starting next week as St. Mary’s teams mix it up with Calvert teams. There are no championship games set for football this season.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews