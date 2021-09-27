On his first play from scrimmage and his final one last Friday night, Great Mills High School junior running back Sincear Frederick scored touchdowns roughly two hours apart that propelled the host Hornets to a 14-8 overtime victory, topping Chopticon High in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest.
Great Mills (3-1) could not have asked for a better start when the Hornets forced visiting Chopticon to punt on its opening possession then got a 75-yard touchdown run from Frederick on the Hornets' first play from scrimmage. The visiting Braves controlled much of the next three quarters and forced overtime, where Frederick ended the drama with a 10-yard touchdown run.
"My offensive line gets a lot of credit," Frederick said. "After that first touchdown, I thought we were going to win easy. But them boys over there [on Chopticon] are tough. On that last touchdown, I owe that to [fullback] Shayron [Mackall]. He made the block that sprung me to the end zone. Without that block, I don't score."
Great Mills coach Tyrone Bell commended his team for its gritty, overtime victory last Friday night and 3-1 start to the season. But Bell still sees ample room for improvement as the Hornets prepare for this Friday's homecoming game with winless McDonough High School.
"I'm happy with our record, but I'm really not happy with the way we're playing," Bell said. "We have a lot of things that we need to clean up. Our offense has not been consistent. Defensively, we're playing pretty well. But we have a lot of things to work on."
Frederick scored on a 75-yard scamper on the Hornets' first play from scrimmage, but the hosts rarely crossed midfield over the next three quarters. Chopticon, however, put together several potential scoring drives in the first but came up empty. The most painful was late in the second quarter when the Braves squandered a golden chance to score after reaching the Hornets' two-yard-line.
Chopticon (1-3), however, finally got on the board in the final minute of regulation. Following a series of runs from Anthony Inscoe, junior quarterback Adam Myers found the end zone on a 10-yard run with 35 seconds remaining, then Inscoe plowed forward for the two-point conversion to bring the Braves even at 8-all, forcing overtime.
Chopticon then had the chance to win the game in the first overtime. After the Braves denied Great Mills on its opening possession of the extra session, Chopticon reached the Hornets' three-yard line. On fourth down, Inscoe looked to give the Braves the win with a short field goal, but the snap to Myers holding was high, and Inscoe's kick was partially blocked by a Great Mills interior lineman and landed harmlessly in the end zone.
Chopticon then failed on its first possession of the second overtime and the game was decided immediately thereafter. On the Hornets' next play from scrimmage, Frederick went off left tackle, picked up a block from Mackall and raced into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run that ended the contest.
"We had our chances, but give Great Mills the credit," said Chopticon coach Duane Atherton, whose team will host North Point (1-2) this Friday, Oct. 1. "We did a lot of good things. But we have a lot of sophomores and juniors and we just missed on a few chances. The guys have been working hard and they played hard tonight."