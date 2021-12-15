Although their season began several days later than expected, the Great Mills High School girls basketball team opened the 2021-2022 slate with a 66-37 victory at Frederick Douglass High last Friday night thanks to a trio of productive Hornets.
Great Mills had its initial season opener against Reservoir of Howard County postponed, but the Hornets displayed no signs of sluggishness in their first game since the abbreviated 2019-2020 season. Following a slow start — Great Mills led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter — the Hornets gradually pulled away thanks to a 24-point fourth quarter.
“I thought the best thing was the way they got better with each quarter,” said Matt Wood, Great Mills’ 10th-year coach, whose team led 23-16 at halftime. “We played good pressure defense right from the start. I thought we rebounded really well. It was their first game, so you can only take away so much. But it was good start.”
Great Mills senior Nakeya Hall led the Hornets with 25 points, sophomore Telisa Adams added 13 and Savannah Dyson grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with seven points. Both Hall and Adams were hardly boastful following their lopsided victory over the host Eagles last Friday, but they both confessed the next four months could offer plenty of promise.
“We could be really good,” said Adams, who also plans to run track in the spring. “This team has a lot of potential. [Friday] we played really good defense. We played with a lot of energy.”
“We did a good job rebounding,” said Hall, who intends to play basketball in college and does not compete in another varsity sport at Great Mills “It was just our first game, but we played well. We played good defense the whole game.”
Great Mills indeed played good defense from the outset in its season opener at Douglass, limiting the Eagles to seven points in the first quarter and just nine in the second. Both teams began to display signs of fatigue in the second half and it showed on the scoreboard as the teams combined from 64 points in the final two frames.
“I think we started to get a little tired,” Adams said. “I think both teams got a little tired in the fourth quarter.”
Great Mills will host Chopticon this evening, Dec. 17, play Coppin Academy and Mt. DeSales in a mixer on Dec. 18 at Pikesville then will face Reservoir in the makeup of the postponed season opener on Dec. 21. The Hornets will also compete in a two-day Christmas tournament at Springbrook in Montgomery County over the break.
“We’re definitely going to have a very busy first month,” Wood said. “But it’s a lot better than last year when we didn’t have a single game. I think this group of girls has a lot of talent and chemistry.”