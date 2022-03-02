When the Great Mills High School girls basketball team used a 13-0 run to close out the first quarter of Tuesday's 3A South Region semifinal contest against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe St. Charles, it would prove to mark the only lead change in the Hornets' 50-42 victory over the Spartans.
Great Mills (16-3) spotted the visiting Spartans an early 4-0 lead in the opening two minutes of Tuesday's contest, but the Hornets closed out the opening frame on a 13-0 run on three baskets inside and three free throws from Savannah Dyson. From that point each team had modest runs but the lead never changed hands again and the two teams literally traded points over the last 24 minutes with the Spartans actually owning a tepid 38-37 edge in that span.
"I think we wanted to come out and establish our presence inside early and then rely on our defense from there," said Great Mills coach Matt Wood, whose team was slated to face Chopticon in a 3A South Region final on Thursday after the Braves upended Northern 43-32 on Tuesday. "We only have three seniors, but they all played well. We were able to get nine players into the game and they all contributed. It really was a great team win."
St. Charles (8-8) was hindered by COVID-19 issues at the outset of the season and the Spartans did not play a single game until the January portion of the schedule commenced. St. Charles compressed games and practices into a condensed slate over the next eight weeks and on Tuesday evening the Spartans season came to an end.
"First of all, hats off to coach Wood and his girls," said St. Charles coach Darrelle Smith. "They have a very good team and they're very well coached. They have those three big girls inside and that makes it tough. They were able to control the boards. We only lose one senior, so we have a good corps group of girls coming back next season."
Great Mills closed out the first quarter with a 13-0 run and then promptly scored the first bucket of the second. St. Charles' Mia Johnson, who accounted for all but two of her team's points in the first half, kept the Spartans within relative striking distance. After the Hornets had pushed the lead to 11 at 21-10, Johnson countered with two layups late to trim the gap to 23-15 at the break.
St. Charles actually came painstakingly close to drawing even in the third quarter, getting to within 27-25 on buckets from Amoni Taylor and Mercedes Gaither. But once again the Hornets had an answer and the hosts pushed the advantage to 37-29 on buckets inside from Telisa Adams and Nekeya Hall and a three-point field goal from Teonne Thomas.
Johnson again provided the first points for the Spartans in the fourth, but the Hornets finally countered with a decisive run. Adams had a free throw, Laila Suggs scored inside then Cooper Brotherton connected on her lone three-pointer of the night to vault the hosts to a 43-31 advantage with 5:45 remaining. That proved to be the biggest lead of the night and more than enough to offset eight more points from Johnson down the stretch.