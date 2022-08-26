The Great Mills Hornets are poised to put last season’s heartbreaking loss in the opening round of the 4A/3A Maryland state playoff game behind them.
After opening the season with a record of 4-1 in 2021, the Hornets went 2-3 in their final five games, concluding with a 7-6 loss at home to South River in the opening round of the playoffs.
Leading Great Mills for his 11th season at the helm is head coach Tyrone Bell, who is excited about the new players’ impact on the team.
“I love the spirit of our new players this year,” Bell said. “They are all locked in, and we need that energy.”
Returning to the field for Great Mills this season is last year’s starting quarterback for most of its games, Jamarion Johnson, and starting tailbacks Sincear Frederick and Donivan Bryan.
“All three of our senior quarterbacks return this year. Jamarion Johnson, Blaine Brashear, and Cole Kettelle have all started for us, but Blaine and Cole were injured last year,” Bell said. “We return our two starting tailbacks, Sincear Frederick and Donivan Bryan, and our leading tackler Mickey Milburn from last season at linebacker.”
The offensive and defensive lines will feature new faces for the Hornets as all of the starters from last year graduated. Another player that graduated and will be missing on the outside for Great Mills will be Isiah Mills, who Bell described as “one of the best all-around athletes I’ve ever coached.”
Great Mills will open its season with back-to-back home games versus Charles County programs La Plata and North Point.
“Our short-term and long-term goals are to win the next game on our schedule, and we also want to send some players to play college ball,” Bell said.