On a day in which the trio of Great Mills High School senior tennis players were honored before their match with visiting Huntingtown last Friday, the Hornets battled valiantly with the Hurricanes before eventually suffering a narrow, 5-4 setback.
Great Mills seniors Lauren Long and Colin Sepos formed the Hornets' mixed doubles tandem, combining their talents and experience for the first time all season and, fittingly, for the first time since facing Huntingtown one year earlier. While the outcome may have eventually not been favorable — the Hurricanes' duo of Andrew Hand and Hannah Staley prevailed 6-3, 6-2 — it was nevertheless an enjoyable outing.
"We had not had the chance to play together since the last time we played Huntingtown last year," said Long, who also played volleyball for the Hornets. "It was our senior day, so it seemed like a fun thing to do. This whole season really meant a lot. You really start to appreciate things a lot more if you know that they could just end at any time."
"It really meant a lot to be able to play that last mixed doubles match with Lauren on senior day," Sepos said. "We were hoping to win it, but Huntingtown has a really good mixed doubles team. This whole senior day meant a lot. Tennis was my only sport all four years here and we missed the spring season my sophomore year [because of the pandemic]."
Huntingtown sophomore Bella White defeated Great Mills' Ria Sharma 6-1, 6-0 in the girls' No. 1 singles match last Friday and Hurricanes' senior Emma Cox edged the Hornets' Eliza Cha 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to capture the girls' No. 2 singles match. Great Mills had actually won four of the six matches completed, but the Hurricanes prevailed in the last three to edge the Hornets for the victory.
"I thought the key today was being able to get my first serves in," said White, the reigning SMAC Chesapeake Division girls tennis player of the year who had seen her bid for a perfect season end in a three-set loss to McDonough's Emmie Farren. "I think today was all about hitting the ball with more confidence. Losing that match [to Farren] gave me some motivation to work harder and improve and not take anyone lightly."
White, Cox and their respective Hurricanes' teammates and Great Mills foes will all seek to begin their next steps to a potential state title next Monday in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships at North Point High School. White bypassed the singles competition last spring to join her older brother, Brody White, on the mixed doubles team that won the SMAC and region titles before settling for runner-up honors in the state tournament.