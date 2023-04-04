Great Mills High School senior Ria Sharma attempts a backhand return in Monday's girls' number one singles match against Patuxent's Lilah Shepperd. Sharma won that match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, on Monday and the Hornets defeated the Panthers, 8-1 in the overall match.
Patuxent High School's Lilah Shepperd delivers a serve across the net in her girls' number one singles match against Great Mills senior Ria Sharma. On a day when the winds were tricky, Sharma defeated Shepperd in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, on Monday.
Great Mills High School junior Leslie Pope delivers a serve in Monday's mixed doubles match against Patuxent. Pope and fellow junior teammate Ethan Torgesen defeated Patuxent's Samantha Short and Max Kenner in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, on Monday.
Patuxent High School's Samantha Short returns a serve in Monday's mixed doubles match at Great Mills. Short and teammate Max Kenner got blanked in straight sets by Great Mills juniors Ethan Torgesen and Leslie Pope, 6-0, 6-0, on Monday.
Throughout a sunny but breezy afternoon, the Great Mills High School tennis team was able to grind out a methodical, 8-1 victory over a shorthanded Patuxent squad as players from both teams looked beyond spring break toward postseason goals.
Great Mills (6-0) senior Eric Hoffman, who also played boys soccer for the Hornets the last four years, defeated Patuxent freshman Kyle Hensler in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, in a match more contentious than the final score indicated. Then after the match Eric Hoffman began to set sights on his postseason goals, one of which could involve his teammate and younger brother, Mark Hoffman.
"My first goal is the SMAC boys' singles championship," said Eric Hoffman, who plans at attend the University of Vermont and major in exercise science. "Then after that I would like to team up with my brother [Mark] and play boys doubles in the region tournament and hope to get a spot at states. I thought [Hensler] played pretty well. I felt like I was in control of the match the whole time, but it was definitely a competitive match."
On an opposing court, the girls' number one singles match between Great Mills' senior Ria Sharma and Patuxent's Lilah Shepperd was also much closer than final score indicated. On a day when wind gusts wreaked havoc with serves and returns, Sharma gained control of the match in the first set and eventually emerged with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
"It was definitely tough dealing with the wind on serves," said Sharma, a region finalist last spring who is still seeking to play tennis in college. "It was tough getting serves and returns to stay just inside the line. I thought her serves were really good, so it was all about making good returns. I am hoping to do well at SMAC and then see how far I can get at regions and states."
Patuxent (4-2) has been without its scheduled top boys singles player all season and on Monday several of its female players were away on spring break vacations. In their absence the Panthers managed only one victory and several of the matches looked lopsided on paper.
In mixed doubles, Great Mills juniors Ethan Torgesen and Leslie Pope topped the Panthers' youthful tandem of Samantha Short and Max Kenner in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, in the quickest match of the afternoon.