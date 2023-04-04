Throughout a sunny but breezy afternoon, the Great Mills High School tennis team was able to grind out a methodical, 8-1 victory over a shorthanded Patuxent squad as players from both teams looked beyond spring break toward postseason goals.

Great Mills (6-0) senior Eric Hoffman, who also played boys soccer for the Hornets the last four years, defeated Patuxent freshman Kyle Hensler in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, in a match more contentious than the final score indicated. Then after the match Eric Hoffman began to set sights on his postseason goals, one of which could involve his teammate and younger brother, Mark Hoffman.


