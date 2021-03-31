A quartet of Calvert High School field hockey 12th-graders were hoping to celebrate their final senior day together with a victory over visiting Great Mills on Monday, but the hosts’ plans were thwarted by a Hornets’ junior.
Calvert seniors Lacey Birnkerhoff, Shannon Hacker, Alexis Melancon and Makayla Seay were greeted with balloons from well wishers before the game and were recipients of hearty applause from spectators following the contest.
But their genuine senior day celebration was spoiled to some extent by Great Mills junior Drue Harney, who was responsible for all three goals in the Hornets’ 3-0 victory on Monday.
Harney is primarily responsible for passing the ball to her teammates on corners, which actually enabled her to get into position for all three goals scored Monday. Nicknamed “pit bull” by her father, St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball coach Chris Harney, since she was an infant, the younger Harney netted her first career hat trick.
“I usually take the corners and look to make good, soft passes to my teammates out top,” Harney said. “They were able to take some good shots and I was right there to get the goals. It’s been a good season. We have a few more games, then we go right into the playoffs.”
Calvert has yet to win a game during the abbreviated season, but the seniors who departed with the balloons on Monday were still enjoying the meaning of their day. Brinkerhoff also plays softball for the school in the spring, while Hacker, Melancon and Seay have focused their attention on field hockey year-round.
“Today really meant a lot to us,” Melancon said. “We’ve been able to bond together and we have developed a real sisterhood. It’s been a great four years being able to play with the other seniors on the team.”
“This whole day really meant a lot to me and to all the seniors,” said Seay, who plans to attend West Virginia University and major in political science. “We definitely feel like sisters. It seems like we’ve all grown up together the last four years playing together.”
“It’s really been a lot of fun,” Hacker said. “We really enjoyed being teammates these four years. It’s allowed us to really bond together.”
Neither team scored in the first half, but less than four minutes into the third quarter Harney broke the scoreless deadlock with a goal following a penalty corner.
Three minutes later off a similar set piece, Harney gave the visitors a 2-0 lead when she deflected the ball into the box. Then, just over three minutes into the fourth quarter, she completed her hat trick on yet another corner.
