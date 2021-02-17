During her first three years at Drexel University, Leonardtown High School graduate and Great Mills native Karson Harris has continued to excel on and off the field while playing women’s lacrosse for the Dragons.
Harris has not only excelled on the field, she has also been on the dean’s list for maintaining at least a 3.6 GPA every semester in which she has been enrolled at Drexel. With her senior season at hand, Harris has several goals in mind that highlight her principle role on the squad. During her days at Leonardtown she played girls’ soccer, ran indoor track and played girls’ lacrosse for the Raiders.
At the outset of each game and after each goal is scored, Harris steps into the draw circle for the face-off and the draw control. Heading into the 2021 college spring season, which should be 14 games, Harris needs 77 draw controls to become the school’s all-time leader in that category. It’s an attainable goal that Harris is looking to reach this spring.
“Winning the draw control is all about confidence,” said Harris, whose team began practices on Jan. 20 and will take the field tomorrow for the 2021 season opener against Lehigh. “It is really not so much as being physically stronger than your opponent as much as it is about being smarter and just quicker to react mentally. Winning the draw is so important and I know my teammates are counting on me.”
Drexel was 5-2 when the onset of the pandemic nixed the remainder of the spring season for colleges and high schools across the nation. In the Dragons’ last game of 2020, an 11-9 victory over the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus, Harris scored four goals, three of which were unassisted, to finish the abbreviated season with 25 goals.
Harris has posted some impressive totals in the circle and on the field. In an April 7, 2019, contest against William & Mary she collected a staggering sum of 12 draw controls, one of which times in her career in which she has recorded at least nine in a single game. Harris has also tallied 17 “hat tricks” in her career, posting five goals on three occasions including twice last season. She also holds the Drexel single season record for draw controls with 90 in 2019.
“I know me and the other girls on the team are really looking forward to the season,” said Harris, who has been chosen as an all-Colonial Athletic Association preseason first team choice. “Especially since last season we only got the chance to play seven games before the rest of the season got cancelled. Right now we’re supposed to play 14 games, so, mathematically, there’s a chance I could get the draw control record this spring.”
