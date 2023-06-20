When swimmers from the various Prince-Mont Swim League teams in Calvert and Charles counties dove into the pool last weekend for the initial week of summer dual meets, most of the competitors were looking to make an immediate splash.

On Saturday morning its Prince-Mont Division A opener, Hawthorne County Club defeated Belair Bath & Tennis 317-261 as the Gators collected victories in 25 of the 44 individual events and three of the five relays. Only two years removed from its Prince-Mont A Division title, Hawthorne got ample production from its older swimmers while BBT appeared to have the edge among the younger set.


  

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews