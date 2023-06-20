Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Addy Donnick completes the butterfly portion of the 15-18 girls 100-meter individual medley on Saturday morning in the Gators' Prince-Mont opener. Donnick won that event and two others and the Gators defeated Belair Bath & Tennis 317-261 in their meet opener.
Hawthorne County Club swimmer Clinton Cupples completes the breast stroke portion of the 15-18 boys 100-meter individual medley on Saturday morning in the Gators' Prince-Mont opener. Cupples finished second to teammate Gavin Abelende in that event and the Gators defeated Belair Bath & Tennis 317-261 in that meet.
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Ashlyn Milani completes the breast stroke leg of the 13-14 girls 100-meter individual medley on Saturday morning in the Gators' Prince-Mont season opener. Milani won that event in one minute, 22.71 seconds and Hawthorne defeated Belair Bath & Tennis 317-261 in that meet.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When swimmers from the various Prince-Mont Swim League teams in Calvert and Charles counties dove into the pool last weekend for the initial week of summer dual meets, most of the competitors were looking to make an immediate splash.
On Saturday morning its Prince-Mont Division A opener, Hawthorne County Club defeated Belair Bath & Tennis 317-261 as the Gators collected victories in 25 of the 44 individual events and three of the five relays. Only two years removed from its Prince-Mont A Division title, Hawthorne got ample production from its older swimmers while BBT appeared to have the edge among the younger set.
Hawthorne swimmer Addy Donnick, a rising senior at La Plata High School where she has been among the dominant female swimmers in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference the last two years and easily among the best in the entire state during that span, captured three events on Saturday morning and was also part of the Gators' medley relay that opened the meet with a handy score.
"It was a good meet, but I know I can definitely do better," said Donnick. who recently committed to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. "I'm not in peak shape right now, but I know by Divisionals [July 22] and All-Stars [July 29] that I will be ready to try and break some league records that I already hold."
Donnick, who joined teammates Kaeleigh Cupples, Cambree Rose and Ashlyn Milani to take the girls' 18-under 200-meter medley relay (2:15.21) to open the meet, later won the 15-18 girls' 50 butterfly (30.70), 100 freestyle (1:01.87) and 100 Individual Medley (1:10.63). She bypassed her strongest event, the 50 back, to focus on the fly instead.
Milani won the 13-14 girls' 50 fly (35.13), 50 free (32.88) and 100 IM (1:22.71) to complete her triple and Rose matched her two teammates by taking the 11-12 girls' 50 fly (34.42), 50 free (30.12) and 100 IM (1:19.22), while Cupples prevailed in the 50 breast (39.24) and 50 back (35.00) and anchored the Gators' triumphant 9-18 girls' 200 free relay (2:21.76) that included Maisy Carbone, Isla Carbone and Olivia Patrylo.
Maisy Carbone won the 9-10 girls' 25 fly (22.45), Bella Rothmann won the 11-12 girls' 50 breast (46.16), Siena Rothmann captured the 13-14 girls' 50 breast (43.03) and Rebecca Romero edged Bella Rothmann to narrowly prevail in the 11-12 girls' 50 back.
Hawthorne's 18-boys relay quartet of Gavin Abelende, Landon Abelende, Clinton Cupples and Nathan Todd opened the meet by prevailing in 1:58.82. Gavin Abelende later earned the spotlight among the Gators' boys by taking the 15-18 boys' 100 free (54.93), 50 back (28.87) and 100 IM (1:03.30) in team record fashion and his clocking in the 100 IM also established a new pool standard.
HCC's Leeland Hertzler took the 11-12 boys 50 free (34.10), Jackson Donnick won the 13-14 boys 50 free (27.35) narrowly over Landon Abelende, who later took the 50 breast (35.62). Trey Tompkins won the 13-14 boys 50 back (32.26) and Ronan MacMillan took the 11-12 boys 50 back (46.65).