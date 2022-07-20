Hawthorne Country Club sibling swimmers Jackson Donnick, left, and Addy Donnick, are all smiles while holding the championship trophy after the Gators captured the 2022 Charles County Swim Championships at Smallwood Village on Sunday morning.
Coaches and swimmers from the Hawthorne Country Club swim team gather for a photo after the Gators captured the 2022 Charles County Swim Championships on Sunday morning at Smallwood Village.
One day after being humbled in a Prince-Mont Division A meet against unbeaten Kingfish Swim Club, the Hawthorne County Club squad regained its winning ways on Sunday morning by taking the annual Charles County Swim Championships at Smallwood Village.
Hawthorne swimmers accumulated 480 points to finish well clear of host and runner-up Smallwood Village (342), while the Westlake Village Swim Team (169) edged Indian Head (156) for third as Bannister (16) finished fifth. HCC swimmers won four of five relays, coincidentally yielding the first one of the day to SVA, and the Gators also collected 28 first-place finishes in the 44 individual events.
Hawthorne swimmer Addy Donnick, a rising junior at La Plata High School where she collected a trio of first-place medals at the Maryland State Swim Championships, added three more wins to her summer resume on Sunday. Donnick captured the 15-18 girls’ 100-meter freestyle (58.12), took the 50 back (29.88) then ended the meet by winning the 100 IM (1:06.56).
“It was a lot of fun and it really was a total team effort,” said Donnick, who set meet records in both the 50 back and 100 IM on Sunday. “I thought a lot of younger swimmers really had a great meet. I was happy with my swims. I was able to break a couple of meet recirds.”
Donnick and HCC teammates Alexandra Tompkins, Emma French and Kaeleigh Cupples opened the meet by taking the girls’ 18-under 200 medley relay (2:06.01) by nearly 18 seconds. Tompkins and French would later finish second and third, respectively, behind Indian Head’s Esther Dugan, a former Gators’ swimmer, in the 15-18 girls’ 50 butterfly.
A bevy of other Gators also recorded victories on Sunday morning. Jackson Donnick took the 13-14 boys’ 50 fly (30.59), 50 free (26.91) and 100 IM (1:08.69). Amelia Weilke took the 13-14 girls’ 50 free (31.78), 50 breast (43.19) and 100 IM (1:20.80). Matthew Gianella won the 11-12 boys’ 50 breast (46.25) and later captured the 100 IM (1:27.70). Gators Adelaide Baldus and Orianna Smith finished in a dead-heat in the 11-12 girls’ 50 back (39.72).
SVA swimmer Clayton Jameson completed a triple for the Marlins on Sunday by taking the 15-18 boys’ 50 breast (33.46), 50 back (29.72) and 100 IM (1:03.64) in meet record fashion. Jameson, Matthew Aubel, Jacob Evans and Dylan Tompkins opened the meet by edging the HCC quartet of Clinton Cupples, Cole Rapczynski, Gavin Abelende and Jackson Donnick to take the boys’ 18-under medley relay.
Jameson’s youthful teammate Priya Hill also posted a ‘hat trick’ on Sunday to enhance her reputation as one of the league’s rising stars. Hill won the girls’ 8-under 25 free (19.59), captured the 25 breast (27.87) and completed her triple by taking the 25 back (24.90). SVA swimmer Rylin Mussante, a rising freshman at La Plata, took the 13-14 girls’ 50 fly (34.04) and teammates Kassidy Villanueva, Elizabeth Carr and McKenzie Risden swept the top three spots in the 9-10 girls’ 25 back.
Waves of Westlake swimmer Rafa Borders captured the boys’ 8-under 25 back (28.12) after earlier finishing second in both the 25 free behind SVA’s Mason Whetzel and 25 breast behind the Marlins’ Ashton Stapleson. WOW swimmer Emmanuel Pearson took second in the 13-14 boys’ 50 breast (37.97) and teammate Daniel Madigan was third in the 15-18 boys’ 50 breast (35.72) won by Jameson.
Indian Head siblings Esther Dugan and Naomi Dugan both performed well at the meet. Esther Dugan captured the 15-18 girls’ 50 fly (30.46), was second to Donnick in the 100 free and finished second behind Donnick in the 100 IM. Naomi Dugan took second in the 15-18 girls’ 50 breast, placed third in the 100 free and was later fourth in the 100 IM.
Bannister swimmers earned most of their points in relays, competing in three of the five offered. Aidan Rivenburg, James McCrae, Donald Uzoukwu and Joshua McCrae placed fifth in the boys’ 18-under 200 medley relay, Delana Gunther, Jordan Ferris, Sydney Gunther and Madison Pearson took fifth in the girls’ 18-under 200 medley relay and later Marcus Pearson, Adrian Uzoukwu, Aiden Frierson and Donald Uzoukwu were fifth in the boys’ 9-18 free relay.