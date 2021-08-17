Conditions were hot and humid and hardly ideal for the first week of tryouts and practices for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference athletes taking the first small steps toward the upcoming fall season, but for many of them the initial stages were an arduous labor of love.
Huntingtown High School senior Alyssa Nuthall arrived for the first day of tryouts last week having played through the summer for her club team, Bay Area Volleyball, and competed in numerous tournaments. Nuthall was among the handful of Hurricanes who had little trouble galloping around the gym during the first day of tryouts.
"It's great to be back," said Nuthall, who intends to play volleyball and major in biology in college next year. "I had a busy summer playing for [the club team], but it's always fun to see your high school classmates and teammates again. I think we're all excited about what we could accomplish this season. There are a lot of good teams in SMAC."
Inside the much cooler gymnasium at Patuxent High School, Panthers' senior setter Alayna Sievert also welcomed the chance to join her teammates for the first week of tryouts and practices. Sievert, who intends to cheer during the winter and play softball in the spring, looked forward to the upcoming SMAC slate and her last chance to hone her skills for college.
"It's always fun getting back in the gym and seeing your teammates again," said Sievert, who boasts a 4.3 GPA and works part-time throughout the year. "We graduated a couple of really good players [Jasmin Johnson and Emma Poteet], but we have a lot of good girls back and some incoming players who can step right in and make plays for us."
At Calvert High School, members of the volleyball team partook in the normal afternoon practices while their classmates on the cross country, football, soccer and field hockey teams all wisely bypassed braving the more difficult elements to take part in practices that ended amid the setting sun.
"The first day back is always fun," said Calvert senior cross country runner Kristen Prince, who has recovered from a brief bout with tendinitis in her knee to contend for the SMAC title this fall. "We still have some runners who are away on vacation, but they'll be back soon enough. We have a lot of really good runners on the team, so our goal is to win SMAC and compete for states."
Prince, who missed the Calvert County and SMAC Chesapeake Division championships last spring — the abbreviated and adjusted fall season ended last April — with mild tendinitis, is among a very solid group of incoming senior cross country girls that included Leonardtown's Parker O'Brien, Chopticon's Blair Fowler and Great Mills' Cooper Brotherton. In previous fall seasons Prince had split time between cross country and girls soccer, but this year she is focused entirely on running cross country.