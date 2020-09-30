Last Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the return of fall high school sports beginning on Oct. 7, but within hours the state's 24 school superintendents promptly offered a dissenting opinion.
When Hogan (R) and Superintendent of State Schools Karen Salmon made the announcement that fall sports throughout the state could resume with practices beginning Oct. 7 and games could take place starting on Oct. 27, coaches and athletes could finally breathe a sigh of relief. Until last Thursday's announcement, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, the governing body for state high school sports, had pushed the start of high school sports back to Feb. 1, with condensed seasons to run through June 19.
However, some jurisdictions have gone forward with abbreviated seasons, or at least conditioning and practices, this fall.
"Getting our kids back on the playing fields and allowing youth sports to resume this fall is critical for the social and mental well-being of our students," Hogan said last Thursday. "Now that all 24 jurisdictions have submitted plans to resume in-person instruction, allowing fall sports to begin next month marks another important step on the road to recovery."
"High school sports and competition are deeply rooted in the fabric of our schools and communities," Salmon added. "The steps taken today are directly related to the need of our students to be active and engaged for their physical, social and emotional well-being. These programs have a history of providing opportunities for all students, and not just for those with the economic capabilities to participate."
But one of the caveats in the governor's latest broad sweeping plan for the entire state was that each county would have the final say in determining if/when fall sports could resume. Literally within hours of Hogan's announcement, the Maryland public schools' superintendents had already announced that sports would not resume any time in the near future.
In a statement issued by the Public Schools Superintendents Association of Maryland [PSSAM], fall sports as a whole were wholeheartedly placed on hiatus. In her press release last week that was posted less than two hours after the initial announcement by Hogan, PSSAAM Executive Director Mary Pat Fannon expressed a far more cautious approach.
"We know that in-person learning is the most effective delivery of education, and we are eager to return children to school buildings," Fannon wrote. "We are just as eager to see students back on the playing fields, participating in drama and debate clubs and all other enriching co-curricular activities provided at school. As we return to classrooms, so to shall we return to play, but the timing may not be perfectly aligned. In conclusion, as adults, parents, educators and superintendents, it is our obligation and privilege to protect the health and safety of Maryland's schoolchildren, while providing the most effective educational environment in this global pandemic."
Calvert County began its spring sports conditioning and workouts on Sept. 14 and when that four-week period ends it will immediately shift to fall sports workouts beginning on Oct. 12.
"We have been planning on the three sports seasons in the second semester since that was announced as the model for the state," Calvert County Superintendent Daniel Curry replied in an email on Wednesday. "It is difficult to justify permitting fall sports to start earlier when there are no high school students in the building. Those who don't have a ride would be left out."
St. Mary's County began its spring sports short season workouts on Sept. 21, but those came with four intra-county scrimmages for the three schools for baseball, softball, and boys and girls lacrosse.
A St. Mary's committee voted in favor of the two-semester plan 16 to 1, according to Mike Watson, the school system's director of facility coordination, health and physical education and athletics. He said during Wednesday's special school board meeting that the system will continue with the athletic plans they have in place now and the two semester plan will start Feb. 1.
The new plan includes five weeks of both fall, winter and spring sports with two weeks of overlap between each season. The winter season is from Feb. 1 to March 27, the fall season is from March 15 to May 8 and the spring season is from April 26 to June 19.
On Monday, Charles County announced its plan to resume spring sports workouts and conditioning beginning on Oct. 5 and continuing through Oct. 30. Fall sports would then run from Nov. 2 through Dec. 4 and later winter sports would be offered Jan. 4 to 29. Athletes can participate in three, 90-minute sessions each weekday beginning at 4 p.m.
As of last weekend, more than 40 states across the nation had already resumed fall sports in some capacity, with football occurring in 36 of them, including neighboring Delaware and Pennsylvania. Nearly one-half of Maryland's 24 counties have already implemented plans to resume fall conditioning and workouts, including Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties.
"We are presently trying to get the littlest ones in on a hybrid plan," Curry added. "Once we get approval to do that, we can start making plans for the older ones to be phased in. Once we have a date to return high school students to the building we can commit to a calendar for sports."