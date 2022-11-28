Maryland high school football state championships
All games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis
Thursday, Dec. 1
4A state championship
Quince Orchard vs. Flowers, 7 p.m.
Last week's results
Quince Orchard 42, Broadneck 9
Flowers 20, Wise 13
Friday, Dec. 2
Class 2A state championship
Kent Island vs. Milford Mill, 4 p.m.
Kent Island 14, Middletown 7
Milford Mill 40, Decatur 33
4A/3A state championship
NORTH POINT vs. Arundel, 7:30 p.m.
NORTH POINT 17, Urbana 0
Arundel 6, Dundalk 0
Saturday, Dec. 3
2A/1A state championship
PATUXENT vs. Dunbar, noon
PATUXENT 43, Harford Tech 21
Dunbar 46, CALVERT 7
1A state championship
Mountain Ridge vs. Fort Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 49, Brunswick 20
Fort Hill 43, Joppatowne 6
3A state championship
Damascus vs. Oakdale, 7 p.m.
Oakdale 27, ST. CHARLES 22
Damascus 42, River Hill 7
