Through their first three seasons as members of the Huntingtown High School girls' soccer team, twins Madison and Meghan Hinton have certainly made their presence known throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. And now the talented "Twhintons," as they are known, are looking to cap their senior season with a coveted crown.

Huntingtown reached the 3A state semifinals last fall where the Hurricanes suffered a heartbreaking, 1-0 setback to River Hill. This fall the talented Hinton twins and third-year coach Scott Cleary already have all the motivation they need to go one step further. Both Twhintons have already been designated captains along with fellow senior Sam Yuen.

