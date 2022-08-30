Huntingtown High School senior Meghan Hinton, left, is pursued by her twin sister, Madison Hinton, on Monday afternoon during a Hurricanes' girls' soccer team practice. The "Twhintons" will be among the most formidable tandems in SMAC throughout the upcoming fall season.
Huntingtown senior twins Madison Hinton, left, and Meghan Hinton, will be two of the key components for the Hurricanes girls' soccer team this fall in their pursuit of SMAC, region and state titles.
Staff photo by Ted Black
HUntingtown High School senior Madison Hinton, left, delivers a pass to a teammate just before her twin sister, Meghan Hinton, can intervene during Monday's practice.
Through their first three seasons as members of the Huntingtown High School girls' soccer team, twins Madison and Meghan Hinton have certainly made their presence known throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. And now the talented "Twhintons," as they are known, are looking to cap their senior season with a coveted crown.
Huntingtown reached the 3A state semifinals last fall where the Hurricanes suffered a heartbreaking, 1-0 setback to River Hill. This fall the talented Hinton twins and third-year coach Scott Cleary already have all the motivation they need to go one step further. Both Twhintons have already been designated captains along with fellow senior Sam Yuen.
"Of course, we want to go even further than we did last year," Madison Hinton said. "We really didn't lose a lot of seniors and I think we have more girls this season and a lot of talented freshmen on junior varsity. We have a lot of good competition this year early, including some good non-SMAC teams."
During Monday's practice, both Hintons commanded much of the attention and their closeness and camaraderie off the field — they ride to and from school together daily and are both members of the school chorus — was clearly absent during their two hours together on the practice field.
"We're both very competitive and we both want to play as hard as possible at all times," Meghan Hinton said. "Once practice is over we're friends again. It will be nice to play against some good teams this fall. We're in a competitive league with Leonardtown, Calvert and Northern and North Point. Those are always really tough games."
"They're both going to have great senior years if we can keep them from bantering back and forth with one another," Cleary said. "They're both so competitive. Once the practices are over they go right back to being buddies. But they can go at each other in practice. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do once they start playing together and I am counting on them to provide senior leadership."
Cleary and the Twhintons, who will celebrate their 18th birthday on Sept. 13, will open the season on Saturday night at Chesapeake High School of Anne Arundel County and then face another Anne Arundel squad, South River, one week later. Huntingtown will have its annual senior night against Patuxent on Oct. 17, sandwiched between games against Calvert and at Leonardtown on Oct. 20 in the regular season finale for both squads.
Regardless of where this season takes them, both Hinton twins hope to play in college at a Division I or Division II school, though they may not be a package deal. Madison would prefer to play somewhere in the south and major in psychology or engineering, while Meghan will likely head north. But before that, both Twhintons are eyeing the SMAC championship game on Oct. 24 and the state title match on Nov. 18.
"I plan to go wherever someone really wants me to play and they have my major," Madison said. "I don't think Meghan is necessarily going to be part of the deal. When coaches talk to me about playing, I tell them I have a sister that also plays. But she wants to go up north and I don't want to deal with the cold weather."
"I want to play up north, like in New York or Pennsylvania, but not way up north near Vermont or Connecticut.," Meghan said. "It would be nice if Maddy played with me in college, but I really don't think that's going to happen. Outside of soccer we have some different interests, so I think we'll probably end up going our separate ways after we graduate."