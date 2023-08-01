On a warm muggy, evening in which belated cloud cover was certainly welcomed by the players and umpires, Indian Head outfielder Justin Hitt lived up to his name by collecting three hits, including a home run, and driving in seven runs as the Indians upended La Plata 14-6 on July 27 at Rainbow Construction Field.

Hitt, who would allow two unearned runs while pitching in the bottom of the seventh for Indian Head that evening, doubled home two runs in his first at-bat, belted a three-run homer in his second then tripled in two more runs in his next appearance as the Indians were on the verge of ending the contest early via the 10-run mercy rule. Kitt promptly pitched the seventh, allowing two unearned runs courtesy of his fielding error.


  

