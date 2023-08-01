Indian Head hurler Mike Olewnik fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of last Thursday's Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League game against Indian Head at Rainbow Construction Field. Olewnik could not get through the second, however, as Indian Head prevailed 14-6 behind three hits and seven runs batted in from Justin Hitt.
Indian Head's Jared Harry takes a lead off first base after drawing a leadoff walk in the top of the first inning of last Thursday's game against La Plata at Rainbow Construction Field. Harry was 1-for-1 with a double and two runs batted in, walked three times and scored three runs as the Indians upended the Twins 14-6 in that contest.
Staff photo by Ted Black
On a warm muggy, evening in which belated cloud cover was certainly welcomed by the players and umpires, Indian Head outfielder Justin Hitt lived up to his name by collecting three hits, including a home run, and driving in seven runs as the Indians upended La Plata 14-6 on July 27 at Rainbow Construction Field.
Hitt, who would allow two unearned runs while pitching in the bottom of the seventh for Indian Head that evening, doubled home two runs in his first at-bat, belted a three-run homer in his second then tripled in two more runs in his next appearance as the Indians were on the verge of ending the contest early via the 10-run mercy rule. Kitt promptly pitched the seventh, allowing two unearned runs courtesy of his fielding error.
"Coming into today I really had not been swinging the bat all that great," said Hitt, who played two seasons at the College of Southern Maryland. "I was glad to get a chance to pitch that last inning. I felt like I had pretty good life on my fastball. I wasn't happy about giving up those two runs. I wanted to keep my earned run average down."
Indian Head's Jared Harry drew a leadoff walk to start the game then Charlie Wright beat out an infield single. But after they appeared stranded when the next two batters flew out, Hitt delivered a two-run double into the gap in left center that plated both Harry and Wright to give the Indians an early, short-lived 2-0 lead since La Plata countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Indian Head promptly responded with six runs in the top of the second inning despite needlessly running into an out at second base. The first four Indians reached base on a hit batter and three consecutive walks, but only three of them would eventually score. Charlie Wright drove in one run with a single and Cam Remalia plated another with a sac fly then Hitt belted a three-run homer to cap the six-run frame and early 8-2 lead.
"They got the timely hits and we walked too many batters," La Plata coach Tony Sweeney said. "When you put them on, eventually they're going to score."
La Plata left-handed reliever Tyler Day held the Indians in check for three innings, but the visitors finally got to him in the sixth and came close to ending the contest early via the mercy rule. Sam Wright, Remalia and Charlie Weight all reached with two outs then Hitt capped his stellar occasion with a two-run triple in the gap in right center.
After Indian Head pushed the lead to 11-2 following Hitt's third extra base hit of the day, La Plata's Justin Arminger finally ended the Twins' prolonged drought when he belted a two-run homer to left center. After Indian Head added three more runs in the top of the seventh, two on a double by Harry, Arminger ended the scoring with a two-run double of his own to give him four RBI on the day.