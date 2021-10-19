One week after playing their most complete game thus far this season in a 20-0 victory over Southern Maryland Athletic Conference cross county foe Chopticon High, the Leonardtown High School football welcomed Great Mills to town after the Hornets had been pummeled by St. Charles 51-0 the previous week.
Those expecting a repeat performance from both teams last Friday were dealt a mild surprise as the visiting Hornets rebounded from their worst loss of the season and a slow start to eventually topple the Raiders 26-14. Leonardtown had actually scored first, but Great Mills responded with three straight touchdowns at one point to gain control of the contest.
"Last week against St. Charles we just got outplayed in every phase of the game," said Great Mills (5-2) coach Tyrone Bell. "But we had a really good week of practice and tonight we played a lot better. We came up with some big plays when we needed them. Our defense really played well."
Perhaps bolstered by the capacity crowd and their previous success against Chopticon, Leonardtown (3-3) gained an emotional advantage early when the Raiders marched 60 yards in 11 plays and scored when junior Matthew Berry found the end zone from eight yards out and senior kicker Samantha Abell added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
"I thought we had a good game plan coming in," said Leonardtown coach Justin Cunningham. "We played well in the first half, but that first touchdown they scored changed the momentum. We struggled a little bit offensively the second and third quarters, but Draylen [Howard] came in and gave us a spark. We scored then they answered right back."
Leonardtown owned a tepid advantage until midway through the second quarter when Great Mills quarterback Jamarion Johnson connected with wide receiver Isaiah Mills on a 34-yard strike in the back of the end zone, then Johnson added the two-point conversion. Johnson would later add a pair of rushing touchdowns, the second of which sealed the verdict with just over four minutes remaining.
Last Friday evening proved to be an ideal evening for intra-county contests, with Huntingtown (6-1) defeating previously unbeaten Northern (6-1) 10-7 in overtime on a 25-yard field goal by Bryce Lafollette in the marquee matchup of the night in front of 5,000 spectators. Huntingtown had initially broken the scoreless deadlock when quarterback Koy Greenwell scored on a keeper in the third quarter, only to see Northern immediately respond.
"It wasn't the high-scoring game that people expected," said Huntingtown coach Paul Friel, whose team will face Great Mills on Oct. 22. "It was still scoreless at halftime and I don't think anybody saw that coming. We knew it was going to be a battle. It was a great experience for the guys to be able to play that kind of game in front of so many people."
Two other games proved to be equally competitive. North Point (4-2), which handed Huntingtown its first loss of the season one week earlier, edged St. Charles 14-6, while Calvert scored two late touchdowns to pull away from Patuxent 34-21, and Westlake edged cross-county rival Thomas Stone 18-12.